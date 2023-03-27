Kanye West says he’s been cured of his antisemitism thanks to Jonah Hill

Kanye West says he’s been cured of his anti-semitism, and it’s all thanks to Jonah Hill.

The 45-year-old rapper revealed he was watching the 2012 film 21 Jump Street, when he realised his anger towards the Jewish community was unfair.

The flick, an adaption of a 1980s television series with the same name, stars Channing Tatum and Hill as a pair of bumbling cop buddies who go undercover at a local high school.

West was so charmed by Hill’s performance he seemingly reversed course on a lot of the antisemitic ideologies he’s been spewing as of late.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again,” he wrote in an Instagram post Friday.

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people,” West continued. “Thank you Jonah Hill. I love you.”

The post marked the Grammy winner’s return to social media after months of silence.

Several of his online accounts were previously locked or suspended over a series of posts across platforms about his anger and hatred for the Jewish population.

The Jesus Walks rapper was kicked off Twitter for a since-deleted rant in October about how he wanted to go “death con 3 on Jewish people”.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti-Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he said at the time.

West later doubled down in several interviews, during which he accused wealthy Jews of controlling the media and manipulating prominent Black celebrities and athletes.

“I like Hitler,” he said while speaking with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

West has since been dropped by several major brands, including Adidas.

