Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo: Real pash or PR stunt?

Stuff style reporter Tyson Beckett talks to Harry Style fans about their style and the concert.

Harry Styles - popstar, one-time baker, possibly terrible kisser?

The Grammy-winner was caught making out with model Emily Ratajkowski behind a van in Tokyo (#datewithbae), and has the taste of watermelon sugar on his lips – and the thought of a PR stunt on our minds.

It’s the latest in a series of ever high-profile romances for Ratajkowski, who just last month enjoyed one of her more surreal press cycles courtesy of the nude couple portraits she released with comedian Eric Andre.

So, are we witness to the emergence of a blushing young romance between two of the world’s prettiest people?

Or is this a calculated PR stunt gamed to dupe gullible celebrity watchers (you, dear reader) and over-zealous culture reporters (um, me)? Let’s discuss.

Is it a pash?

As the latest single in Styles’ chaotic love life, a cheeky snog with Em Rata while touring in Tokyo is consistent with Styles’ position as a very busy boy.

He’s dated everyone (and we mean, everyone) including Taylor Swift, Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner, NZ’s own Georgia Fowler, Nicole Scherzinger, Kendall Jenner (again) and Camille Rowe.

Most recently, on the back of his Australia and NZ tour, Styles was linked with Australian model Yan Yan Chan.

Well, in either a powerful testament to manifest destiny or the simple fact that Hollywood is a small town, Styles appears to have hinted at the pairing of he and Em Rata eight years ago.

A recently resurfaced video showed the star (quite sweetly) mispronouncing Ratajowski’s name when asked by the interview if he had a celebrity crush.

Stuff Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were filmed making out on the streets of Tokyo

You’ll be shocked to hear that Styles fans are reacting with a heady mix of envy, rage, and conspiracy at the news - with many claiming Ratajkowksi’s resemblance to Kendall Jenner, with mixtures of eye roll emojis and frowns.

Following his two-year romance with his Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, which ended with chaos involving salad dressing, legal disputes, Instagram snafus, and, most significantly, a divorce, perhaps Styles is retracing his romantic footsteps for the sake of something simpler.

Ratajkowski herself was spotted at a Styles concert eight months ago - seated next to his then-girlfriend Wilde - at his gig in Paris.

Ratajkowski split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard late last year after allegations of cheating. The 31-year-old was rumoured to be dating Brad Pitt in the aftermath, before being seen briefly dating Pete Davidson in December.

This is all to say that both stars have a track record with other, very starry stars – and that this whole fling might be a kind of kismet.

In which case, mazel tov – we at Stuff are very happy that the stars finally aligned.

Is it a PR stunt?

.... Or did they?

Now that the footage has been analysed with more scrutiny than the moon landing, social media users are sharing their suspicions.

Some might think that the snog is the latest in a long-line of high-profile pashes to keep up the stars’ profiles sky-high.

After all, once you are seen dating the likes of Pete Davidson and Kendall Jenner, it’s reasonable to throw some shade on your dating prospects (generally, hitching your wagon to Davidson seems to be a contractual agreement, rather than fully-fledged romance).

There’s the fact Styles is directly facing the camera – but fails to see it – which seems unlikely for someone who spends their days shunning paparazzi lenses.

There’s also the fact that, of all the alleys in the world, they walk into one with a Harry-fan ready to film (to be fair, there are probably some Harries on the moon too).

The couple pay no heed to passers-by, as Styles pats her bum, and pushes Ratajkowski up against the van, while they French kiss.

Perhaps, given Wilde’s recent reconciliation with ex-husband Jason Sudeikis at their children’s soccer game, it was simply a PR retort.

It’s a perfect pairing, and their narratives synch up neatly – their exes have found fresh love elsewhere, and they both repeatedly come up trumps in the “Hottest Person in the World” department, so it doesn’t take a PR genius to unite the two of them together.

All you need is some shaky found-footage, a back alley, and bingo – you’ve got the stuff of modern romance.