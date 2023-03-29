English TV star and comedian Paul O’Grady dies aged 67

Paul O'Grady attends the Rainbow Honours in London, England. His partner confirmed he had died on Tuesday (local time).

Paul O’Grady, a well-known English TV presenter and comedian, has died unexpectedly at the age of 67.

O'Grady is a comedian, broadcaster, actor, writer and former drag queen, who became popular in London during the 1980s with his drag queen persona Lily Savage.

His death was confirmed by his husband Andre Portasio, who said he died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday (local time), PA news agency reported.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss,” Portasio said in a statement.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years,” The Guardian reported Portasio saying.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Paul O'Grady speaks on stage during the Rainbow Honours in London in 2022.

O'Grady’s hosted chat shows, game shows, presented Blind Date, and had been a presenter on BCC's Radio 2 up until last year. He had recently been on tour playing Miss Hannigan in the musical Annie, the BBC reported.

A number of tributes for O’Grady have been shared online, with many praising his kindness and wit.