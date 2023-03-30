'This asshole just ran into me,' Gwyneth Paltrow told daughter Apple after ski accident

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is in court denying allegations that she crashed into 76-year-old retired optometrist Terry Sanderson in 2016. Paltrow has accused Sanderson of suing to exploit h...

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter was “concerned” about her mother and had never seen her "shaken up like that" after her 2016 ski crash with Terry Sanderson.

Apple, now 18, was 11 at the time of the accident, and in a statement read to the court she described Paltrow as being “frantic” and “in a state of shock,” The Telegraph reported.

The celebrity trial centres on retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who is alleging that Paltrow collided into him at the luxury Deer Valley resort in Utah.

After initially suing Paltrow for US$3.1 million (NZ$4.95 million), Sanderson is now suing for at least US$300,000.

On Wednesday the court heard fresh evidence from the written statements provided by Paltrow's children, Apple and Moses Martin, her children with Coldplay frontman ex-husband Chris Martin, who were skiing with her that day.

"(My mother) told us what happened... She came in and I noticed she looked a bit shocked, and I asked what happened and she said 'this a..hole ran into me, he ran right into my back'," Apple said.

"She was in a state of shock and she decided after that she was not going to ski for the rest of the day which she never does, she always stays on, but she was in shock and a bit of pain."

AP Paltrow’s team showed that Mr Sanderson’s brain injuries were present before their ski collision

Moses Martin, 16, who was nine at the time of the incident, also said that his mother took “two minutes” to get up after the collision.

"I saw my mother and a person behind her who had crashed," his statement said.

"I was standing around (and) I realised it was my mother - when I skied over I heard my mom yelling at the guy. She was saying something along the lines of 'what the f-word'.”

Testifying for the defence on Wednesday, experts said that Sanderson had brain damage before he crashed into Paltrow seven years ago.

Jeffrey D. Allred/AP Paltrow’s children, Apple and Moses, provided witness statements to the court.

Expert neuroradiologist Dr Carl Black had reviewed Sanderson’s 2009 MRI, concluding that his brain injuries – including microvascular disease and hydrocephalus – were present before the skiing incident.

“Those findings pre-date the accident and go back to 2009,” Dr Black said.

Dr Black said there was no evidence of permanent injury.

Paltrow’s team have tried to present Sanderson’s decline as following the normal course of ageing, rather than being a result of the crash.

Paltrow had previously said she felt “very sorry” for Mr Sanderson but that she was not “at fault” for the crash.