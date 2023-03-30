Actor Guy Pearce apologises after transgender comments draw backlash

A Spy Among Friends tells the story of infamous World War II spy Kim Philby and how he deceived one of his closest friends and colleagues.

Australian actor Guy Pearce has issued a lengthy apology after an online debate on trans actors and characters sparked outrage.

The 55-year-old, whose breakout role was playing a drag queen on The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, took to Twitter on Monday to question whether non-trans actors could play trans characters.

“A question – if the only people allowed to play trans characters are trans folk, then are we also suggesting the only people trans folk can play are trans characters?,” Pearce wrote.

“Surely that will limit your career as an actor? Isn’t the point of an actor to be able to play anyone outside your own world?”

The comments drew backlash from Twitter users, with many arguing that there are a limited amount of trans roles available, and that trans actors should be prioritised, leading the actor to follow up his comments with another tweet, according to The Independent.

“Ok, so if this debate is actually about Trans actors not getting the opportunities to work like other actors do then let’s be clear about that & state that precisely. That’s a very different point. Good to be exact, I say,” Pearce tweeted.

The Neighbours and Momento star later deleted all of his posts on the debate, before sharing a long apology to his Twitter account.

“I see that raising the question of gender identity within the casting process on a platform like Twitter was not a good idea,” the statement read.

“For that, I apologise, enormously. I acknowledge it has only stirred up and inflamed attitudes and made us all dig our heels in.

“The point I wanted to raise was one about defending the definition of acting and nothing more. Throwing the subject onto one minority group in particular was unnecessary, especially from a man like me, with a ‘Full House’ of privilege.

“Our industry is already a cesspool of politics, bums of seats funding, nepotism and favouritism.”