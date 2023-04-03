Lawyer claims man who sued Gwyneth Paltrow and lost may launch an appeal: report

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is in court denying allegations that she crashed into 76-year-old retired optometrist Terry Sanderson in 2016. Paltrow has accused Sanderson of suing to exploit h...

G﻿wyneth Paltrow's legal woes over a 2016 Utah ski collision may not quite be over just yet.

On Friday, an eight-person jury decided ﻿Paltrow was not at fault for the crash, assigning 100% of the blame to 75-year-old retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, and awarding her the requested $US1 sum she sued over.

Now, however, Sanderson – who claimed Paltrow caused the collision, which he alleges left him with brain damage – may be planning an appeal, according to his attorney.

Lawyer Robert Sykes told TMZ that his client is considering all options, including potentially filing a motion to the court for a new trial or possible appeal.

Sykes claimed to the outlet that he believes errors were made during the eight-day ﻿trial, and these perceived errors could form the basis of an appeal.

In 2019, Sanderson sued Paltrow for $3.1 million﻿ in damages, and after a judge dismissed the complaint, he sued the 50-year-old Shakespeare in Love actress again, this time for $300,000.

Rick Bowmer Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to the verdict in her trial at the end of March.

Paltrow countersued for a symbolic $1 in damages, plus her legal fees. Ultimately, she won, with the jury finding in the widely-watched civil case that the Oscar-winner was not liable for the collision.

Sykes' comments come after Sanderson himself admitted the spectacle of suing a celebrity was "absolutely not" worth it.

Rick Bowmer/AP Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson as she walks out of the courtroom following the reading of the verdict in their lawsuit trial.

﻿Speaking with reporters outside the courtroom on Friday, Sanderson said he was "very disappointed" in the trial's outcome, and said the trial, which saw his medical history exposed and emotional testimony from his ex-girlfriend and daughters, ﻿was "absolutely not" worth the hassle.

"Knowing that now, no," Sanderson said of the viral trial and his private details being made public, according to Extra. "I joked about dating sites, right? It's like, I'm gonna be on the internet forever."

During the trial, ﻿Sanderson said on the stand: "Well I can never go on another dating site again. ... It's the pain of trying to sue a celebrity."

Paltrow, meanwhile, opted not to speak outside the courtroom, but released a statement following the verdict.

﻿"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim comprised my integrity," Paltrow's statement read.

"I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permisison.