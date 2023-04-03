Taylor Swift gifts her hat to Selena Gomez's younger sister in the middle of Eras Tour concert

Selena Gomez and her sister backstage at a Taylor Swift concert in Texas.

US singer Selena Gomez’ younger sister Gracie Teffey has become the star of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour this week, with video of the 9-year-old having a blast at Swift’s Texas show circulating online.

Gomez was spotted with her stepsister in a private area near the back of the AT&T stadium in Arlington Texas on Sunday.

In one particularly heartfelt moment, Swift leans down during her song 22 to hand Gracie a fedora hat.

Gomez’ sister seems to immediately give the multi Grammy-winning pop star a friendship bracelet in return, before heading back to where she was seated.

“I don’t care if she’s Selena Gomez’s little sister, she absolutely deserved this moment and this interaction is everything,” tweeted one user who shared the interaction in a video that had more than 25000 retweets on Monday morning.

”Seeing artists like this interact with the fans is God/Goddess level. Without the fans they’d have to work a 9-5 job like the rest of us. Taylor has my full respect,” commented another.

@savlovesswift/Twitter Selena Gomez' sister Gracie interracts with Taylor Swift during a show.

It wasn’t just the Calm Down singer’s sister having a great time at the gig in Arlington, Texas.

Gomez herself was also spotted looking a bit emotional as she clapped along with the thousands of fans at the stadium.

Gomez and Swift have been friends since 2008 when Gomez was dating Nick Jonas and Swift was seeing his brother Nick.

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour, following the release of her Midnights album last year.