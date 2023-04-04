Chris Hemsworth reportedly taking a big step back from Hollywood after Alzheimer's scare

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is reportedly planning on taking a big step back from acting after he was diagnosed with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's.

The Thor star, 39, has four upcoming projects in the works, including reprising his iconic Marvel superhero, however a source told Page Six beyond that, his schedule is looking remarkably clear.

According to the well-placed insider, Hemsworth "doesn't plan to take on many roles because of [learning about his high risk for] Alzheimer's”.

The sources say his schedule is clearing up in the "not-too-distant future" and it looks like he is slowing down his busy filming schedule.

Hemsworth himself recently told Vanity Fair he had no plans to retire when he initially went public with his health revelation.

He also emphasised it is "not a diagnosis", instead a sign that he is more likely to develop the neurodegenerative disease than most people.

Getty/Theo Wargo Chris Hemsworth learned he had a genetic predisposition to the disease last year.

The star is part of the rare 2% to 3% of the population that has a copy of the APOE4 gene from both parents.

It means he can be "eight to 10 more times likely" to battle Alzheimer's as he gets older.

"Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death," he said at the time.

"Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality."

Hemsworth also said he has changed his lifestyle choices since receiving the news, and now actively is more selective about the projects he takes on and prioritises spending "outdoorsy and adventurous" time with his family – wife Elsa Pataky, 46, daughter India, 10, and sons Sasha and Tristan, eight.﻿

Getty Chris Hemsworth has four upcoming projects in the works.

The Extraction star also said he is taking preventative measures against Alzheimer's – though evidence suggests it's not completely preventable, but certain lifestyle choices can provide a greater quality of life with the disease.

"I feel thankful that I have in my arsenal the sort of tools to best prepare myself and prevent things happening in that way," Hemsworth said.

"The benefit of preventative steps is that it affects the rest of your life."

"When you have predisposition to … anything – it's all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement fitness," he continued. "It's all kind of the same tools that need to be applied in a consistent way."

The actor's upcoming films include Avengers: Secret Wars, which is due for release in 2026, Extraction 2 in 2023, Furioisa in 2024 and an untitled Hulk Hogan Biopic still in development.

Hemsworth reportedly did not respond to Page Six's request for comment.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.