Lewis Capaldi might have to leave the music industry if his Tourette syndrome worsens

“It’s a very real possibility” for singer Lewis Capaldi to leave the music industry due to his Tourette syndrome.

The Before You Go singer revealed he has Tourette Syndrome​ in an Instagram video in 2022. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder calls repetitive movements or unwanted sounds – also known as tics – that can't be easily controlled.

“It’s only making music that does this to me,” Capaldi told the Times of London, adding: “Otherwise I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation.”

“Right now, the trade-off is worth it. But if it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit,” he continued.

READ MORE:

* Lewis Capaldi fans take over singing duties as he experiences Tourette's tics on stage

* Sting's son Joe Sumner on influencing elections, Kiwi strikers and the Christchurch cafe he can't wait to visit

* Petition launched to have Tourette Syndrome recognised as a disability



“I hate hyperbole, but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in.”

“I’m trying to get on top of that. If I can’t, I’m f...ed,” he said. “It’s easier when I play guitar, but I hate playing guitar. I know, I’m a walking contradiction.”

Capaldi experienced a Tourette episode during one of his performances in February and the fans took over singing duties for him as he stepped away from the microphone.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images “It’s a very real possibility” for the singer Lewis Capaldi to leave the music industry due to his Tourette syndrome.

In videos shared on social media the Scottish singer can be seen twitching during his hit Someone You Loved, while on stage in Frankfurt, Germany.

When it became clear he could not continue the vocals, the crowd seamlessly picked up the lyrics and sang the hit back to him instead.

The Grammy nominee has a new documentary titled, How I’m Feeling Now, coming to Netflix on Wednesday. It gives an insight into the Grammy nominee’s personal and professional life while he recorded his upcoming album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent

“I never knew I was so deep and emotionally intelligent,” he told the Times about the documentary. “It is a sad watch. I didn’t expect my life to be so sad.”