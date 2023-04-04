Angelina Jolie has a new friend maybe even more dashing than Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s new friend David de Rothschild might be more interesting than Brad Pitt.

The son of the late Sir Evelyn de Rothschild is an heir of the Rothschild banking family of England.

It was reported a few weeks ago that Jolie was looking for an appropriate partner. Now maybe she has found him.

The British explorer has been living in Venice Beach with Ukrainian actress Karina Deyko and is friends with actor Ezra Miller and Fiat heir Lapo Elkann.

De Rothschild owns a clothing company called Lost Explorer, but he’s better known as a climate change activist who has hiked to both poles.

He also built a catamaran, Plastiki, out of discarded plastic bottles and then sailed the boat from San Francisco to Sydney, Australia.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images According to the sources say Angelina Jolie and David de Rothschild were taking measure of each other during their public lunch.

De Rothschild, a connoisseur of beautiful women, once dated actress Diane Kruger.

While their very public three-hour lunch was all philanthropy and let’s save the planet together, sources say Jolie and de Rothschild were taking measure of each other.

