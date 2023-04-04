Kim Kardashian wears the fur coat she shamed her sisters for years earlier

The Kardashians are no strangers to very public fracas, especially amongst themselves – but this week a years-long public spat came to a friendly end, after Kim Kardashian apologised to her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney.

Here’s what happened – Kim posted photos wearing the same exact fur coat she called her sisters “clowns” for wearing five years ago, and her eagle-eyed fans did not let Kim forget her comments.

Now, those of us with siblings have all been caught out wearing their clothes before, yes – but never on the world stage.

In 2018, Kim was brutally honest to her sisters about their clothing, during a shoot in Japan for her then-husband Kanye West’s clothing line.

“My sisters look so crazy, like it's actually embarrassing,” Kim said in a confessional on their show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Kourtney with Japanese-inspired outfits and Khloé's wearing silver sequins, turquoise eyeshadow, huge chandelier earrings. They’re just like completely clashing and making my outfit look really bad and they’re ruining everything. I couldn't even eat dinner because I was so disgusted.”

Kim was even more direct the next day. “You look like f...ing clowns,” she said. “This is not like a tourist thing where it's Halloween, dress up like a f...ing Japanese geisha. Unless we’re at a geisha house.”

In response, her sister Kourtney tried to de-escalate the situation.

“We’re all doing fun looks together – it's not that serious,” Kourtney said on the show. “I don’t think Kim and I see eye to eye on the importance of travelling and living in the moment.”

But in a series of photos shared to her Instagram on Sunday, Kim appeared with her daughters North and Chicago, dressed in the same pink fur coat that she mocked her siblings over.

Social media users spotted it was the same one and took Kim to task over her hypocrisy.

Evan Agostini/AP Kim Kardashian in a different, signature luxurious look.

Kourtney and Khloe were seemingly keen to hear an apology from their sister. Khloé commented under the IG post, “I’m waiting.” Meanwhile, Kourtney reposted a photo of herself wearing the iconic pink coat back in 2018 to her Insta stories, writing, “Lol @kimkardashian.”

Kim wrote in response to Kourtney, “People grow and evolve ok ??? LOL I’M SORRY.”

In a beautiful full-circle moment, Kim also wrote back on her Instagram, “I’m sorry Khloe and to Kourt too 💘 🚫 🤡”