Hugh Jackman waiting on biopsy results for basal cell carcinoma

Hugh Jackman has been tested for skin cancer on his nose.

Hugh Jackman revealed to his 31 million Instagram followers on Tuesday he is waiting on results from two biopsies to test for basal cell carcinoma on his face.

The Wolverine actor appeared in a video he posted with a bandage on his nose and said his doctor saw “little things” that may or may not be the form of skin cancer he had five years ago.

He pointed out basal cell, “in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of them all.”

He said he is expecting to find out the results in the next couple of days and will “let you know”.

The Australian actor was treated for basal cell carcinoma in 2017, and in 2021 he posted an Instagram video revealing he had two biopsies in the space of two years.

“I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be,” he wrote in the caption.

“If it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy.”

The Hollywood actor continued in a request for his followers to look after themselves when it comes to skin cancers and protecting themselves.

“Please wear sunscreen, it is just not worth it,” he said. “Please put sunscreen on.”

In September last year Jackman announced he would be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, due for release in 2024.