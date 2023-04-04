Paris Hilton cuddles with newborn baby boy in new photos

Paris Hilton, the 42-year-old socialite, businesswoman, model and actress, has shared a series of touching photos of her newborn son Phoenix.

“My whole heart,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post shared on Tuesday.

Hilton and her husband, entrepreneur Carter Reum, welcomed Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum into their lives in late January via a surrogate.

“Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world,” Hilton wrote in a February Instagram post when revealing the first public photos of her boy.

In the latest black-and-white snaps, Hilton is seen tenderly holding her little one in her arms, with Phoenix wearing a white onesie and hat.

Hilton and Reum tied the knot during three celebrations in November last year. The couple travelled to several countries on an extended honeymoon, with Hilton posting pix from Anguilla in the West Indies, London, the Maldives, and Dubai.

She told People in December that they had begun IVF during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down,” she said in December last year.

“We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually, I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”