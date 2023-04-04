Melania 'shocked' by Donald Trump's indictment over hush money scandal

Melania Trump hasn’t joined husband Donald Trump as he travelled to New York to hand himself in to authorities after being indicted.

Instead, the former US president, 76, was joined by his son Eric.

The New York Times reports Melania, 52, wasn’t listed as part of the group travelling with Trump.

She has reportedly remained at the family home, Mar-a-Lago in Florida, with the couple’s 17-year-old son Barron.

Included on the travel list alongside Trump and Eric are campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung, communications aide Jason Miller, former White House aide Dan Scavino, and lawyer Boris Epshteyn.

Though the charges the indictment have been confirmed, they are believed to be related to hush money payments Trump made during the 2016 presidential election.

Melania was reportedly “shocked” upon hearing the news of her husband’s indictment, a source has told People.

“Melania and Donald were both shocked when they were told,” the source said.

Andrew Harnik/AP Melania Trump did not travel with her husband ahead of his historic court appearance in New York. (File photo)

“They weren’t expecting it, but Melania will support him. That’s what she does. They are a family.

﻿”Donald continues to use the indictment as a way to gain prominence in his attempts to be the GOP nominee again … but is he worried? Very much so.

“He doesn’t think he can get a fair trial in New York, and is already blasting the judge who he said hates his company.”

Melania did join Trump at a private dinner at their home ahead of his trip to New York. He plans to continue his presidential campaign for 2024.

A source had previously told People of Melania’s concern amid the legal drama.﻿

“Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did,” they said.

“She has always put him first. She is a good mother.”

