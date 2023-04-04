Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso splits with girlfriend

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso has had a bittersweet weekend at the Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The Spanish racing driver came in third with Aston Martin at the Australian Grand Prix, however just hours later, he announced he had split from his partner Andrea Schlager.

Taking to Instagram after celebrating his win, Alonso, 41, shared the news in a lengthy caption alongside a selfie of the former couple.

“We wanted to tell you that our relationship as a couple has ended,” he wrote. “We have been lucky enough to share a fantastic time together, and it will continue to be so, but in a different form of affection.”

Alonso said he and Schlager, who works in the F1 industry too, will remain friends and colleagues despite the breakup.﻿

“As you have probably seen, we have continued working on and off track on various projects together also during this time, and we will keep doing so with deep love and respect for each other,” he continued.

“We thought it is appropriate to share this as you have all been very supportive. Thanks for that. Love Fer & Andrea.”

Schlager has not addressed the split on her own Instagram account, where she is posting snaps from her time in Melbourne.

Alonso and Schlager, a sports commentator, met each other through Formula 1. It is unknown how long the couple were together before their split.

Before meeting Schlager, Alonso was married to ex-wife, Spanish singer Raquel del Rosario, from 2006 until 2011 and was engaged to journalist Lara Alvarez.

In 2018, the F1 superstar revealed his dedication to his sport had left him with “no friends, no family, no free time, no privacy, no wife, no kids”.

“It’s just full dedication if you want to succeed. So I think I have other priorities right now,” he told a press conference in Abu Dhabi.

Alonso finished in third place behind Lewis Hamilton and winner Max Verstappen.

