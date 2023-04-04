Rebel Wilson shares intimate first glimpse of baby girl Royce's face

RRebel Wilson has shared an intimate new clip with her baby girl on Instagram. (File photo)

Rebel Wilson has just given fans their first glimpse at her baby girl, Royce’s face in an intimate new clip shared to Instagram.

Wilson and fiancée Ramona Agruma have been enjoying a Caribbean getaway, with the two women sharing a number of sweet snaps amid a tropical backdrop.

On Monday night, the actress posted a clip filmed on a drone in which she can be seen holding baby Royce, before the camera pans out and shows off the incredible tropical island.

“Rebels of the Caribbean! Thanks to the Reubens for this epic adventure,” the 43-year-old actress captioned the short clip.

READ MORE:

* Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend Ramona Agruma

* Rebel Wilson opens up about first week of motherhood: 'A total life change'

* Rebel Wilson reveals how first on-screen kiss with a woman changed her: 'It changed my love life completely'

* Rebel Wilson's Pitch Perfect contract forbid her from losing weight



The clip marks the first time fans have been able to see Royce’s face.

Though Royce has appeared in a number of Instagram stories, this last week has marked Royce’s official Instagram debut.

Earlier in the week, Wilson also shared a snap of her daughter swimming in clear blue waters.

“Roycie’s first ever swim in the ocean,” the sweet picture was captioned.

Wilson surprised the world late last year by sharing the news she had become a mum, after welcoming her daughter via a surrogate.

At the time of the announcement Wilson said she was “beyond proud”. ﻿

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care,” she said.

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable.”

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.