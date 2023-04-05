Is a storm brewing in Donald and Melania Trump's 25-year marriage?

Donald Trump's historic arraignment in New York has brought renewed interest on the marriage of the former US president and his wife Melania, who chose not to accompany him – instead remaining at their Florida compound.

﻿Trump has since returned to his Mar-a-Largo resort in Florida to be with the former First Lady, who has so far remained silent about her husband's legal woes.

The spotlight is firmly back on the Trumps, as the next chapter into their very public lives begin with the 76-year-old making his first comments to the media after his arraignment.

From his first term in office to his latest legal woes to his bid for the White House in 2024, the pair have been examined and dissected by the public since they got together.

READ MORE:

* Angry Donald Trump rails after appearing in court, in historic day

* Fake Donald Trump mug shots spread online

* Melania 'shocked' by Donald Trump's indictment over hush money scandal



Here, we look back on how Donald and Melania Trump's love story began.

Where they are now

Melania Trump hasn't joined husband Donald Trump as he travelled to New York to hand himself in to authorities after being indicted.

Instead, the former US president, 76, was joined by his son Eric.

The New York Times reports Melania, 52, wasn't listed as part of the group travelling with Trump.

She has reportedly remained at the family home, Mar-a-Lago in Florida, with the couple's son Barron, 17.

Melania was reportedly “shocked” upon hearing the news of her husband's indictment, a source has told People.

Julia Nikhinson/AP According to a source, Melania and Donald were both shocked by his indictment.

“Melania and Donald were both shocked when they were told,” the source said.

“They weren't expecting it, but Melania will support him. That's what she does. They are a family.

﻿”Donald continues to use the indictment as a way to gain prominence in his attempts to be the GOP nominee again… but is he worried? Very much so.

“He doesn't think he can get a fair trial in New York, and is already blasting the judge who he said hates his company.”

Melania did join Trump at a private dinner at their home ahead of his trip to New York. He plans to continue his presidential campaign for 2024.

Now, let's look back at how the relationship began.

1998: Model meets mogul

Donald Trump locked eyes with Slovenian model Melania Knauss at an exclusive party at the Kit Kat Club in Times Square, New York.

At the time, Donald was 52 and in the middle of his divorce from second wife Marla Maples.

Despite arriving at the event with cosmetics heiress Celina Midelfart as his date, he was quick to cosy up to Melania.

Though he wasn't successful in getting the model's number, she did receive all of his – from his business number to his offices in hotels and his home in New York.

Melania waited a week to call him back, and the pair went on their first date at Greenwich village nightclub, Moomba.

In a TV appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Trump openly discussed the pair's sex life.

GETTY IMAGES Donald Trump and his then-girlfriend Melania Knauss pictured in 2000 at Mar-a-Lago with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who were both later charged with sex trafficking.

1998-2001: The 'Carrie Bradshaw and Big'-style saga

The couple broke up multiple times, with Melania struggling to grasp the realities of dating a public figure.

Donald is reported to have bellowed at her during a panel discussion at his Alma Mater, the University of Pennsylvania, yelling, “Where's my supermodel?”

Understandably annoyed, Melania dumped him several times in the first year of their romance.

Donald campaigned (unsuccessfully) to become the Reform Party's nominee for the presidential election in 2000, without his current First Lady by his side.

He attempted to win Melania back by singing her praises, calling her “an amazing woman, a terrific woman, a great woman”, to the New York Times at a Miss USA pageant.

The pair patched things up, and in 2001 Melania moved into her boyfriend's humble quarters – the penthouse in Trump Tower.

2004: The proposal

After five flaky years together, and the finale of the premiere season of Trump's reality show The Apprentice, Donald proposed at the 2004 Met Gala.

Supplied After five flaky years together, and the finale of the premiere season of Trump's reality show The Apprentice, Donald proposed in 2004.

Deciding not to tell the businessman “you're fired” when he popped the question, Melania accepted a US$1.5 million diamond ring and a prenup.

“It was a great surprise. We are very happy together,” Melania told the New York Post of the engagement.

Donald praised her willingness, telling tabloid columnist Cindy Adams: “We're together five years, and these five years for whatever reasons have been my most successful. I have to imagine she had something to do with that.”

2005: A front-cover wedding

For her wedding on January 22, 2005, Melania wore a figure-hugging bridal gown by Christian Dior, featuring more than 1500 crystals – and a six-figure price tag.

The couple married in Palm Beach, Florida in front of 500 guests, including their high-profile (then-)friends, Bill and Hillary Clinton.

“I just saw Donald's happy face, and everything happened like, fast, wow,” Melania told People magazine of her wedding day.

Billy Joel even serenaded the couple at their wedding reception.

Melania posed for Vogue in her wedding gown, the photo appearing on the publication's front cover.

For their honeymoon, the couple stayed at the Mar-a-Lago, which Donald has described to the New York Post as “the best place to be”.

2006: The Trump brood grows

In 2006, the news of Melania's pregnancy broke, and at seven months along the way she appeared in a gold bikini for Vogue.

“I think it's very sexy for a woman to be pregnant,” she told the magazine.

Donald revealed on the Howard Stern show that his wife had “gotten very, very large – in all the right places”.

Julia Nikhinson/AP Donald and Melania, with Trump children Barron, Ivanka and Eric, after the funeral for Donald’s former wife Ivana Trump.

The couple's only child together, Barron, was born in March, 2006 – the same year Melania became an American citizen.

Donald bragged that he had never changed a nappy.

As for her husband's other four children from previous marriages, Melania told Harper's Bazaar: "I don't see myself as their mother, I am their friend, and I'm here when they need me."

Melania is only eight years older than Donald's eldest son Donald Jr, and 11 years older than his daughter Ivanka.

2015: The presidential race

Donald announced his Republican campaign for the US presidency, ushering Melania (not to mention his Twitter feed) into the spotlight.

“I chose not to go into politics and policy,” Melania told GQ, adding that “nobody knows and nobody will ever know” the advice she gave her husband before his announcement.

Melania became the source of major scrutiny during this time, famously plagiarising a speech by former First Lady Michelle Obama when she spoke at a presidential rally.

In response to a video of her husband openly bragging about sexually assaulting women, released a month prior to election day, Melania released a statement condemning her husband's comments as “unacceptable and offensive”.

AP Melania Trump in 2018, the year the Stormy Daniels saga first came to light.

2016: POTUS + FLOTUS

Following the 2016 election, the pair moved from Trump Tower on the East Coast into White House, and things quickly came to a fever pitch.

Melania broke tradition to remain in New York for the completion of their son Barron's school year, and braced for the emerging storm that would rock the President's already unstable public image completely.

2018: A storm erupts

Adult film star Stormy Daniels hit the headlines in 2018, spilling the details of her alleged affair with the president.

Daniels even claimed Donald once likened her to his daughter Ivanka during a sexual encounter.

“He was like, 'Wow, you ... you are special. You remind me of my daughter.' You know ... he was like, ‘You're smart and beautiful and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you,’” she said in a 60 Minutes interview.

Markus Schreiber/AP Adult film star Stormy Daniels.

In response, Melania cancelled her trip to Switzerland with her husband and decided to start arriving separately from him at his public engagements.

However, in October, Melania dismissed rumours of their unhappiness on ABC News, telling reporter Tom Llamas she has “much more important things to think about and to do”.

2020: Losing the election and impeachment

Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden but refused to concede defeat, alleging electoral fraud and unsuccessfully attempting to overturn the results.﻿

Following his election loss Trump and Melania left the White House and returned to their Florida home.﻿

The couple arrived in Florida on December 23 and spent 10 days resting through the Christmas period.

During this time Trump continued to dispute the election result, calling for supporters to join his dissent resulted in the January 6 riot which saw his supporters storm the US Capitol in an attempt to interrupt the electoral vote count, leading to injuries and deaths.

Wikimedia Commons After Trump lost the election, Melania hunkered down at home with their son Barron (left).

During this time Melania hunkered down at their home with their son Barron.

Trump's legal woes would continue following his election loss. He has been impeached twice, once in 2019 over claims he tried to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden. He was acquitted of this by the Senate in February 2020.

He was impeached for a second time in January 2021 over the January 6 riots. These investigations continue.

Later that year Melania was spotted in Florida, including joining her husband at ﻿Christ Fellow Church in Palm Beach Gardens while at a morning service for the Easter long weekend.

During the sermon, Melania and Donald Trump were singled out by Senior Pastor Todd Mullins, who claimed it was his “privilege” to welcome the couple to the church.

2022: New presidential bid

Donald Trump announced he would run for US president in the 2024 election, in a speech delivered to his supporters in Florida with Melania by his side.

“I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said to an audience of several hundred supporters, club members and gathered press in a chandeliered ballroom.

His one-hour-and-seven-minute speech in the ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago country club rallied his supporters.

2023: Arrest﻿

In March 2023 a Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump on 34 felony counts of fraud, making him the first former US president to face criminal charges.

Trump travelled from Florida to Manhatten to hand himself into authorities. Melania was not included on a list of names of people who would accompany him to New York.﻿

Seth Wenig/AP Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on April 4.

It is understood she has remained at home to care for their son Barron, 17, during this trying time.﻿

Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on April 5. ﻿Prosecutors have asked for a trial to take place in 2024 which would clash with the next presidential election.

While it is understood Melania continues to support her husband, it isn't known if she will be by his side for either of these historic events.﻿

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.