Donald Trump faces criminal charges in court the same day the new Barbie trailer drops and the timing is perfect

What do Donald Trump and Barbie have in common? They’ve both been President, they both love a spray-on tan, and they’re both duking it out for the number one trending topic on US Twitter.

Making history as the first ever president to face criminal charges, Donald Trump was arraigned in New York on Tuesday.

Also in the history books was the latest official trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Margot Robbie-led Barbie film, and the same day drop of these two events led to a memorable internet crossover.

As Barbie is headed for the big screen, and Trump is heading for the big house, here’s a roundup of the best memes from their crossover day so far.

READ MORE:

* Donald Trump's arrest prompts Jesus comparisons among supporters

* Love him? Hate him? Don’t care? Doesn’t matter. Donald Trump still grabs the attention

* You’ll never guess the gift that made Amy Schumer drop out of the Barbie movie

* Margot Robbie's Barbie just found her perfect Ken thanks to Ryan Gosling



The buzz has been mounting for Gerwig’s new Barbie film, with the official trailer’s hype prevailing over the Trump courthouse hysteria.

The new film stars an enormous line-up of A-list stars, including Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and Michael Cera.

Fans were quick to point out the comedy of these two events crossing over on the same day.

The posters quickly turned into instant viral fodder, as fans inserted themselves into the character posters, making fun of both the Barbie legacy and the ongoing Trump media circus.

Some fans found that, in the chaos of our modern life, the coincidence of these two events was a rare kind of pleasure, with one user writing "getting a barbie trailer and potentially a trump mugshot is the closest i've gotten to seeing world peace in my lifetime”.

Barbie will be released in theatres on July 20 in New Zealand, with Donald Trump’s future to be determined even sooner.