Who is Stormy Daniels, the woman at the centre of Trump indictment?

US media say prosecutors presented evidence of the payment, made in the same year that adult film actress Stormy Daniels was paid.

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star at the centre of the Donald Trump indictment, has been trending on Google searches and her name has been all over social media feeds this week – five years after the story broke she received “hush money” over an alleged affair with Trump back in 2006.

Amidst the headlines, gossip and online abuse, Daniels held strong in owning her story - shutting down Twitter haters with one breath while throwing digs at Trump in the next.

But why exactly is everyone so obsessed with Daniels, and how is it playing out on social media?

Who is Stormy Daniels?

Daniels, 44, is an adult film star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. She’s also an author and host of her own reality show Spooky Babes, which sees the star investigating haunted houses as a real-life ghostbuster.

She has featured in films 40 Year Old Virgin and Knocked Up and appeared on shows like Celebrity Big Brother and Saturday Night Live.

She has one child, owns horses and earlier this year she secretly married former adult film star Barrett Blade.

Daniels started her adult film career in 2000 and won a few industry awards along the way. Daniels is active on social media and has 1.3 million followers on Twitter and more than 370,000 on Instagram.

Why does everyone care about her?

Basically Daniel’s leap to becoming the topic of water cooler conversations worldwide began in 2018 when the story broke that she had been paid “hush money” in 2016 by Trump’s legal team. The money was over an alleged affair she had with the former president in 2006.

Markus Schreiber/AP Adult film actress Stormy Daniels became the centre of global interest over hush money paid by Donald Trump over allleged 2006 affair.

Trump denied the affair and called Daniels a “con job”, Daniels sued for defamation in 2018 but lost.

Just this week Daniels was ordered to pay another US$121,972 in legal fees, on top of more than US$500,000 she had already been ordered to pay, CNN reported.

While the indictment against the former president this week also involve the “hush money”, the charges against Trump are separate to the defamation suits.

After the appeals court ruled against her last year, Daniels tweeted: "I will go to jail before I pay a penny."

What has all this done for Daniels popularity?

Daniels has taken to being in the eye of the Trump storm with humour and taking control of her own narrative, with witty comebacks on Twitter and being a self-proclaimed “troll slayer” on Instagram.

She has 1.3 million follows on Twitter and is embracing the fame – actively promoting her Onlyfans and merchandise (which has seen a massive increase in orders, she told her followers) and showing herself on Instagram living her best life, despite the public scrutiny.

Her popularity has soared in other areas, too. Reuters reported searches for Stormy Daniels on adult site Porn Hub had seen a 32,400% increase on Tuesday (local time) when Trump appeared in court, with 662,319 searches.

Interestingly - and frustratingly - it is not really known how lucrative these increased searches will be for Daniels. According to Reuters a million video plays on the site would earn someone about $700, while if the searchers are subscribing, this would bring in more.

Back in 2018, Daniels said her work in adult entertainment prepared her for the public scrutiny around the Trump allegations.

"Being in the adult industry, I've developed a thick skin and maybe a little bit of a dark sense of humour," she told The Washington Post. "But nothing could truly prepare someone for this."

How does she deal with the haters?

A quick browse through Daniels’ Twitter feed will find personal attacks on her husband and family, insults like “whore” and “skank”.

Daniels seems to take it all in her stride, highlighting the insults with retweets and quick-witted, quippy comebacks.

One Twitter user referenced “whore university” to Daniels, to which the star responded: “Yup. And it's ivy league compared to Trump University.”

In response to a tweet insulting ex pornstars’ intellect, Daniels replied it is lucky she is a current pornstar.

“Y'all keep saying "c.. dumpster" like it's a bad thing. It's definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest,” read another comeback.

What does she have to say about the latest Trump indictment?

Daniel has been actively tweeting and retweeting since the news broke of Trump’s incoming arrest.

Getty Images Stormy Daniels is the centre of the Donald Trump indictment this week.

On March 31, Daniels tweeted: “Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond... also don't want to spill my champagne #teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment.”

In a recent interview with Vogue, Daniels said “For my own sake, I’d like vindication, I’d like him to get what’s coming for once,”.

Daniels told UK’s The Times on Saturday the indictment was ”bittersweet”.

"He's done so much worse that he should have been taken down before. I am fully aware of the insanity of it being a porn star. But it's also poetic; this p.... grabbed back."