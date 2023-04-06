Cyndi Lauper brings more joy to Dunedin bar with late-night cameo

Cyndi Lauper surprised Woof! in Dunedin with another visit for post-show cocktails.

Cyndi Lauper enjoyed Dunedin’s Woof! bar so much, she made a repeat visit for a post-show party, to the delight of co-owner and lifelong Lauper fan, Josh Thomas.

Woof! shared photos of Lauper’s band and team enjoying the venue – even meeting the establishment’s dog, Rupert – in what Thomas told Stuff was “an incredible night.”

“They were all fizzing ‘cos she did a great set,” said Thomas, “having cocktails, laughing, having a great time. And I’m constantly pinching myself and going, ‘Is this really happening?’”

Thomas had brushed up on Lauper’s preferred cocktails of choice, having a range of non-alcoholic drinks for the pop icon ready at his bar.

She had an alcohol-free coconut water cocktail, with her team rocking out on fig and cognac negronis.

“She was totally relaxed,” Thomas gushed. “I couldn’t quite believe there she was sitting in my bar.”

Supplied Co-owners Josh Thomas (left) and Dudley Benson (right) with 1980s icon Cyndi Lauper outside Woof! bar in Dunedin.

Thomas and Lauper talked about Dunedin, as the singer expressed interests in the city’s roots as a working-class hub.

“She's a really sensitive but powerful woman as well,” said Thomas.

”I will just remember talking to her and looking at her and going she’s so beautiful – but she’s the Cyndi Lauper I’ve always known.”

Lauper is touring New Zealand with iconic rocker Rod Stewart, and performed at Forsyth Bar stadium on Wednesday night.

The 51-year-old told Stuff he had been an “original fan” of the Time After Time star since the 1980s.

Growing up as a young gay man in Auckland, Thomas said Lauper meant “a lot” to him throughout his life.

“She taught me valuable lessons about being true to yourself and that it’s OK to be different.”

And while they say you should never meet your heroes, Lauper was, “just the most down to earth, gentle, loving person you could ever meet”.