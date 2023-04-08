Sir Rod Stewart's family enjoys ziplining, fine-dining on Waiheke Island

Rod Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster, and his family, spent a rainy day in Auckland on a fishing trip.

Penny Lancaster, top model and wife of Sir Rod Stewart, has been enjoying the long Easter weekend with her family, replete with fine-dining across Waiheke Island and the Auckland CBD – and some adventure sports in the mix too.

Stewart is touring New Zealand with Cyndi Lauper, as part of his The Hits! tour.

Lancaster shared a glimpse to her 168,000 Instagram followers on Friday of her trip to 372 restaurant on Waiheke Island’s Onetangi beach, as well as a family jaunt to Ecozip Adventures, a zipline tour operator also near Onetangi.

372 Restaurant confirmed to Stuff that Sir Rod was not in attendance, but Lancaster and her sons enjoyed a lunch at the restaurant – with Lancaster snapping a shot of her Aperol Spritz cocktail.

READ MORE:

* Rod Stewart's family goes fishing, views the sights near Auckland

* Cyndi Lauper brings more joy to Dunedin bar with late-night cameo

* 'This is not a Tony Bennett concert' Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper - first NZ show



Lancaster then shared a family portrait from the Ecozip property, and some close-up shots of the New Zealand bush.

Lancaster had shared pictures of the family’s visit on Instagram earlier this week, showing photos of a fishing trip on Rakino Island in the Hauraki Gulf, as well as what looks to be a visit up Tāmaki Makaurau’s tallest landmark.

Stuff Penny Lancaster and family are enjoying a long Waiheke family weekend.

The British model and TV personality posted a photo (originally posted by her niece Raphaella) of herself holding a small snapper on a boat at Rakino Island, commenting, “we freed the little guy after”.

Lancaster also shared a photo of the Auckland landscape that appeared to be taken from the top of the Sky Tower.

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will perform Napier’s Mission Estate Winery on April 8.

In February, promoters added an Auckland show to Stewart’s tour, scheduled for Spark Arena on April 9. It will donate a portion of the Auckland concert’s proceeds to Red Cross NZ Disaster Relief Fund.