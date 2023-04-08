Michael J. Fox documentary about star's life and Parkinson's battle to debut on Apple TV+

Michael J. Fox in a shot from his new documentary.

Straight from world-premiering at 2023’s Sundance Film Festival, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, will land on Apple TV+ next month.

The documentary, directed by Davis Guggenheim​, will take new look at the life and career of the celebrated actor, including his highly-publicised diagnosis with Parkinson’s diseased aged 29.

The film showcases archival footage alongside Fox retelling the story in his own words – that of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who became an 80s film star.

“With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film will feel like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie,” the Apple TV+ logline for the film reads.

As Fox tells it, his story shows what happens “when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease,” but the trailer shows all the highs and lows in between.

As the film depicts the actor’s Parkinson’s condition, Fox shows that he is ready to take the disease on, saying: “I’m a tough son of a bitch.”

Last year, the Back to the Future actor received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, recognising outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes for his Parkinson’s advocacy.

In 2020, Fox said that his acting career might be finished due to Parkinson’s.

Still will debut on May 12 on Apple TV+.