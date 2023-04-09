Taylor Swift reportedly single after splitting from boyfriend of six years

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is reportedly single again following reports she and her long term boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, have called it quits.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, an insider claims the split between the two, who have been together since 2016, was “not dramatic”.

“The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows,” the insider told ET.

The couple have kept their relationship notoriously quiet over the years, and in a 2018 interview with British Vogue, Alwyn addressed fan speculation over their romance.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” Alwyn said at the time.

“I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people.”

Evan Agostini/AP Taylor Swift has reportedly split from actor Joe Alwyn, her partner of six years.

As well as reportedly inspiring numerous Swift songs, Alwyn had also collaborated on the pop star’s music, with Alwyn credited as a songwriter under the pseudonym William Bowery on Folklore tracks Betty and Exile, as well as Champagne Problems, Coney Island, and Evermore from her ninth album Evermore.

Her latest album Midnights, released in October 2022, also features a co-writing credit to Alwyn on love song Sweet Nothing.

In 2021, Swift accepted the highly-coveted Album of The Year award at the Grammys for Folklore, and thanked Alwyn during her acceptance speech.

“Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” she said.