'Slow' Taika Waititi 'still working away' on Star Wars film

Taika Waititi's big 2022 has also included providing vocals for the Disney-Pixar animated movie Lightyear.

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film is still in the works, but the Kiwi filmmaker has been “a little slow” to write it, a production company boss says.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared the update on the not-yet-titled project, which was first announced in 2020, at the Star Wars Celebration in London over the weekend.

“He is working away,” she told The Wrap.

“He is just a little slow, but he’s working away. And he’s very busy.”

Kennedy shared more detail with Variety, revealing the Thor: Love and Thunder director was writing the script “himself”. It’s previously been reported he would be collaborating with Oscar-nominated screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

“He doesn’t really want to bring others into that process and I don’t blame him. He has a very, very unique voice,” Kennedy said.

Getty Taika Waititi’s involvement in the Star Wars project was first announced in May 2020.

“So we want to protect that and that’s what he’s doing. But we’re going to make that one day.”

In an interview with the New York Times published in June last year, Waititi said he was working on the script, but suggested the project was not a sure thing.

“I’m trying to write the ‘Star Wars’ idea at the moment,” he said.

“I’ve got to see how that goes, because once I submit it, that might determine when it gets made or if it gets made, even.”

However, last month Variety reported that Waititi would not only direct and co-write the film, but would also be part of the cast.

Aside from providing the update on Waititi's project, Kennedy also announced three new live-action Star Wars films, to be helmed by James Mangold, Dave Filoni and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Obaid-Chinoy’s film would see Daisy Ridley reprise her role as Rey, in a story set 15 years after 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.