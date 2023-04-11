Hilary Swank, 48, has given birth to twins

From an inspirational teacher to an underdog boxer, the actor has delivered some amazing turns during her 30-year film and TV career.

US actress Hilary Swank, 48, has given birth to her twins, she confirmed on social media.

The Million Dollar Baby star shared a photo to her 1.5 million followers on Monday of herself in a robe, facing away from the camera and holding a baby in each arm.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” she captioned the post.

”Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.”

The post was met with messages of congratulations from Hollywood stars and fans including Kate Hudson and Chelsea Handler, with Sharon Stone commenting, “God bless honey, this is the most extraordinary journey ever”.

Actress Juliette Lewis congratulated the, “beautiful strong mama and babes”.

Swank first announced that she and husband Philip Schneider were expecting twins in October, 2022.

She told Good Morning America hosts at the time that being is mother was something she had wanted “for a long time”.

”I’m going to be a mum , and not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it,” Swank said at the time.

AP Hilary Swank has given birth to her twins, the actress confirmed on social media.

She also shared that twins run in both her and Schneider’s families and that she was “so excited”.

The twins arrived a week earlier than Swank’s due date, which she confirmed last year was April 16 – her late father Stephen Swank’s birthday.