Warning: Some images may can cause distress.

Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment first responders discovered Jeremy Renner, bloodied and with more than 30 broken bones, in the minutes after he was run over by his snowplough.

The Avengers actor was towing his nephew’s truck out of the snow on a private road near his Reno, Nevada, home when the terrifying accident unfolded on New Year’s Day. Bodycam footage, released on Tuesday by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office after a public records request by KRNV, revealed the chaotic aftermath.

It starts with a large group of deputies and medics surrounding Renner, the snow on the ground around him reddened with blood. His nephew, Alex Fries, can also be seen standing nearby and talking with police.

“It started coming at me, like full force,” Fries says. “That’s when he tried to jump back in there.”

Washoe county Sheriff's office Bodycam footage of first responders racing to save Jeremy Renner after snowplough accident released.

“He slipped because these tracks, there’s no way to stand on it,” he continues. “He tried to jump on it, and it took him under.”

According to a police report released after the accident, Renner was trying to stop his snowplough from sliding on the slick ground and striking his nephew. He was then pulled under and crushed by the 14,330-pound (6500kg) Snowcat vehicle.

He jumped from the snowplough as it started to slide, but attempted to divert it when he realised it was headed directly for Fries, police said.

Washoe county Sheriff's office Medics trying to save Jeremy Renner's life.

The 52-year-old actor was left with 30 broken bones, a pierced liver and a collapsed lung. He spent weeks recovering at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

Earlier this month, he returned to a red carpet for the first time since the accident, walking with a cane alongside his daughter at the premiere of his new Disney+ show, Rennervations.

It details Renner’s efforts to renovate decommissioned government vehicles to fit other community needs.

Washoe county Sheriff's office According to a police report released after the accident, Renner was trying to stop his snowplough from sliding on the slick ground.

- New York Daily News