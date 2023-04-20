Ricky Gervais pokes fun at NZ's cat-killing competition

Feral cats were made the target of a junior hunting competition in North Canterbury.

UK comedian Ricky Gervais has weighed into the debate over the controversial North Canterbury Hunting Competition.

The organisers of the annual competition announced on Tuesday that the category for most feral cat kills would be withdrawn.

Organisers said they had been “incredibly disappointed” by the public backlash and reaction to the new category in the fundraiser, which they say prompted “vile and inappropriate emails and messages sent to the school and others involved”.

Gervais, who uses his Twitter to spotlight animal welfare causes, has mocked the thinking behind NZ’s controversial experiment.

“Right. We need some new PR ideas to make the world love New Zealand. Maybe something involving kids & kittens. Yes, Hargreaves?” Gervais wrote, as he retweeted a BBC announcement that the cat killing competition had been axed.

The jibe took aim at the worldwide furore sparked by the North Canterbury scheme.

Getty/Dave Benett Ricky Gervais, who uses his profile for animal welfare causes, took a light jibe at the NZ scheme.

The announcement that the category had been cancelled arrived after a North Canterbury cat died from sepsis after being shot with an air rifle.

It’s unclear if there was any link to the competition, which offered hunters aged 14 or younger a $250 cash prize for the most feral cats killed in North Canterbury over the next two and a half months, as well as a shot at a $4600 spot prize for junior hunters in the form of a kids motorbike.