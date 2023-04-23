Watch: The time Barry Humphries had Charles and Camilla in hysterics

Barry Humphries showed up as Dame Edna Everage to the 2013 Royal Variety Performance.

Barry Humphries built an international reputation on his ability to make people laugh – including royalty.

The legendary entertainer, who has died at the age of 89, performed for members of the royal family on many occasions throughout his seven-decade career, and was even made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his services to entertainment.

One particular encounter between Humphries’ iconic alter ego, Dame Edna Everage, and the future King Charles and his wife Camilla, is being remembered as one of the comedian’s funniest moments.

Humphries was one of the artists taking part in the 2013 Royal Variety Performance, an annual show to raise money for charity which is always attended by senior members of the royal family.

On this occasion, the then-Prince Charles and Camilla were watching the show, when Dame Edna – dressed in a bright red sequinned gown and wearing her signature spectacles – surprised them by entering the royal box.

Dame Edna proceeded to take her seat next to the couple, who couldn't contain their laughter.

A man dressed in black then entered the box, whispering theatrically into Dame Edna’s ear and showing her a card.

Dame Edna then tapped Camilla playfully on the wrist, quipping: “I’m so sorry – they’ve found me a better seat.”

The official Dame Edna Everage Facebook page shared the clip in 2019, with the caption: “Me with Prince Charles and Camilla at the Royal Variety Show. I absolutely ADORE them!”

The clip has had 10 million views.