Emmerdale actor Dale Meeks has died aged 47

British actor Dale Meeks, best known for his role as Simon Meredith on UK soap Emmerdale, has died at age 47.

His death was confirmed by family on Facebook, with no cause of death disclosed.

“So unbelievably sad. Brother in Law, mucca, side kick and just the BEST friend a lad could have wished for. RIP Dale Meeks. So much less to laugh about now you're not there to share it with,” the post read.

“Thanks everyone for all the beautiful messages and memories you have been sharing.”

Meeks starred on Emmerdale from 2003 to 2006, after beginning his career on teen drama series Byker Grove.

He had also toured the UK with the popular musical Chicago, as well as starring in Love Never Dies on the West End.

ITV Emmerdale actor Dale Meeks, pictured with co-star Nicola Wheeler, has died at 47.

The late actor had recently stared in television series The Hunt for Raoul Moat, playing Rory Sutcliffe.

Tributes to the Meeks have already started pouring in, with television presenting duo Ant and Dec, who shared the screen with Meeks in Byker Grove, sharing their condolences on Twitter.

“We are so incredibly sorry to hear the very sad news of Dale’s passing. He was the loveliest of guys, even though he was a Denton ‘Burner’, the arch nemesis of the Byker ‘Grovers’! A sad loss at such a young age. RIP Dale. Sleep well bonny lad,” the tweet read.