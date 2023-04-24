Kiwi Rocky Horror Show creator recalls breakdown that led to coming out to family

Richard O’Brien, actor and creator of the hit stage performance Rocky Horror Show, has recalled a breakdown decades ago, that led to finally coming out as “between the male and female on the continuum”.

The 81-year-old, who grew up in New Zealand, spoke about identifying as transgender, or a third gender, in 2009 and later explained that he feels 70% male, and 30% female.

“I don’t like labels, I like to be an ­inbetweenie,” he told The Sun this week.

“I think I am a member of sentient beings who happen to be a little bit mixed up between the male and the female on a continuum.

“Some of us are hardwired to be male, some are hardwired to be female, but most of us are on that continuum. I just happen to be more towards the middle than most.”

O’Brien was born in the UK but grew up in a “rural farming community” in Tauranga from the age of 10 and after leaving school at 15 worked as a farmer, hairdresser and glazier.

It was a community, “where blokes are blokes. It wouldn’t have been easy if you were too ‘out there’,” he said.

He moved back to England in 1964 and later trained to be an actor, and said it was a breakdown in his 50s that led to coming out to loved ones.

“At some stage I said, ‘F... it, I am who I am’ and that was a strange thing.”

“I don’t give a ­monkey’s ... my wife loves me, my children love me, my friends love me, and I am quite open.”

Rocky Horror's Richard O'Brien recalled a breakdown before finally coming out to his family.

He decided to write his own musical, the Rocky Horror Show, after he lost the role of King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar – which he said turned out to be the best thing to happen to him.

The musical came out in 1973 and O’Brien said the stage show allowed him to express himself where it would have been dangerous to in public.

“I lived in my head. When you were transgender or gay in those days, you weren’t going to flaunt yourself around too much – your own safety depended on blending in and minding your manners,” he said.

O’Brien currently lives in New Zealand and became a citizen in 2011. He had a stroke in 2020 but recovered well.

“I am well, but I wouldn’t recommend old age. The worst bit is I get arthritis in my thumbs,” he said.