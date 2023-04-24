Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman dies, aged 78

Len Goodman (centre) has died following his bone cancer diagnosis.

Len Goodman, the urbane, long-serving judge on Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing, has died, his agent said. He was 78.

Goodman “passed away peacefully." He had been diagnosed with bone cancer, his agent Jackie Gill said.

A former professional ballroom dancer and British champion, Goodman was a judge on Strictly Come Dancing for 12 years from its launch on the BBC in 2004.

The dance competition, which pairs celebrities with professional dance partners, was a surprise hit and has become one of the network’s most popular shows.

Goodman was head judge on the US version of the show, ABC's Dancing With the Stars, for 15 years until his retirement in November.

Bruno Tonioli, who previously worked with Goodman on Strictly and the US version of the dance show, said he was “heart broken” over his dance partner’s death.

“I will treasure the memories of our adventures,” he wrote.

“My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family,” he wrote. “There will never be anyone like you. You will always be my perfect 10.”

Goodman’s colleague and “dear friend”, Strictly Come Dancing’s longest-serving judge Craig Revel Horwood, shared a tribute on social media.

“Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and ‘It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern’ will live with me forever.”

Another Strictly Come Dancing judge, Darcey Bussell, said she appreciated the support she got from Goodman during the show.

“I feel so lucky to have worked with such a professional, funny loveable man,” she said. “Thank you for the special memories.”

UK broadcaster Piers Morgan dubbed Goodman “a quintessential Londoner and a top bloke”.

“Always had a laugh with Len, and swapped a few strong opinions.”

Goodman presented BBC radio programs and made TV documentaries, including a 2012 program about the sinking of the Titanic.

John Stillwell/AP Britain's Prince Charles, left, shakes hand with Len Goodman, during a reception for Age UK at Buckingham Palace in London.

As a young man, Goodman worked as a shipyard welder for the company that built the doomed ship.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said Goodman was “a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Goodman was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance, and owned the Goodman Academy dance school in southern England.