Insiders claim Glen Powell and Gigi Paris broke up weeks before Sydney Sweeney cheating rumours

It ain't over 'til it's over – and apparently actor Glen Powell and model Gigi Paris have really been over for longer than first thought.

﻿On Thursday, Paris, 30, fuelled swirling split rumours with a pointed message shared via an Instagram video caption, and fans noticed she'd unfollowed Powell, 34, on the social media platform – though he still follows her, and both parties still have photos of each other on their profiles.

Of course, her Instagram action﻿ came amid speculation Powell and his A﻿nyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney, 25, are having an affair – an insider has denied the cheating rumours and insisted all public flirting is to do with their upcoming rom-com – and one day after the actors' Top Gun: Maverick star's 30-year-old model girlfriend has shared a pointed message.

Now, insiders are claiming Powell and Paris actually broke up in early April after three years of dating, weeks before the internet became gripped by Powell and Sweeney's seemingly public displays of intimacy. ﻿

﻿"know your worth & onto the next," Paris wrote on Instagram this morning, alongside a video showing her strutting the streets of New York City.

Her video comes after ﻿TMZ quoted unnamed sources claiming Sweeney and Powell are not dating, and that Sweeney is still with her 39-year-old fiancé Jonathan Davino – but at the time, the sources didn't comment on the status of Powell and Paris' relationship.

Those same sources also claimed any perceived flirting between co-stars Powell and Sweeney during filming and Anyone But You's press run is solely tied to the film.

Now, ﻿ET reports that Powell is definitely "single" but he's "not dating his costar Sydney Sweeney, who is still engaged to Jonathan Davino".

People is also quoting an insider who claims Powell and Paris had "broken up several times" ﻿previously, but: "They had been on the rocks since Top Gun [Maverick] came out. Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming and when she came to Australia [Anyone But You was filmed Down Under] they both decided to break up for good."

Getty Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney of Anyone But You at CinemaCon this week.

Earlier this week, fans noticed Paris unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram, which sparked speculation something was amiss between Powell, his now ex-girlfriend, and his co-star.

But People's source says that unfollowing was only because Sweeney never followed Paris back, and it "had nothing to do with" the Powell and Sweeney rumours.

﻿"Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up," the source emphasised. "He takes his work very seriously and it was tough on the relationship."

"It wasn't about infidelity. She's on different coasts modeling, he's on different coasts filming. When she left, they were on great terms," the source said.

A second source also echoed earlier claims that any perceived flirting between the pair is tied to the romantic comedy, and they're simply "friends that met on set."﻿

Powell and Paris had been on-off for ﻿three years, starting their relationship in 2020. They confirmed their relationship in 2021 and ﻿were last seen together at the Golden Globes in January.

Sweeney and Davino, meanwhile, confirmed their engagement in March 2022. ﻿They have been together since 2018.

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.