Hugh Grant tells court the Sun broke into his flat, tracked his car and tapped his phone

Actor Hugh Grant has claimed in court the Sun newspaper engaged in extreme and unlawful measures to obtain private information on the star, including breaking into his flat, hacking voicemails and tracking his car.

The star appeared in London’s high court on Thursday for a hearing setting out his allegations against the newspaper.

His claim is being dealt with alongside Prince Harry’s lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers, parent company of the Sun.

Grant said in his witness statement to the court: “My claim concerns unlawful acts committed by the Sun, including burglaries to order, the breaking and entering of private property in order to obtain private information through bugging, landline tapping, phone hacking and the use of private investigators to do all these and other illegal things against me.”

He said his London flat was broken into in 2011 but nothing stolen. The next day the Sun published an article describing the inside of his flat, including “the signs of a domestic row”, The Guardian reports.

While at the time he didn’t consider the media could be involved in the break-in, he said he was later given information showing “evidence that the Sun had targeted unlawful activity at me and my associates directly”.

It wasn’t until 2022, after talking to private investigator Gavin Burrows, that he learned the Sun was behind the break-in, Grant said.

The actor also claimed in his witness statement the Sun had employed private investigators to break into the home of ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley and homes connected to his production company.

His statement also alleges the newspaper bribed individuals to acquire private details around the birth of his first child.

News Group Newspapers for its part has denied authorising any break-ins of the star’s home.

“The Sun strongly refutes the allegation that it ever commissioned anyone to break into Hugh Grant’s home,” a spokesperson said.

James Manning/PA via AP Hugh Grant arrives at the high court hearing into his claims against the Sun newspaper.

The newspaper group is trying to get the cases against it thrown out on the basis that Grant and Prince Harry both waited too long to file their suits.

Hugh Grant in 2012 received a financial settlement from News Group Newspapers over phone hacking at its now-defunct News of the World newspaper.