Amy Winehouse’s diary entries to be published in new book

Amy Winehouse fans will soon be granted another glimpse into the late singer’s soul, with an upcoming book featuring previously unseen entries from her journal.

Handwritten lyrics and personal photos will also be made public in the book, which has the approval of Amy’s parent, Mitch and Janis Winehouse.

Titled Amy Winehouse: In Her Words, the book will be published by HarperCollins on August 31, two weeks before what would have been the singer’s 40th birthday.

The celebrated musician died from accidental alcohol poisoning in 2011, aged 27, after a public struggle with addiction and mental health issues.

“To fully understand Amy Winehouse on what would have been her 40th birthday, this extremely personal and revealing book, filled with her private thoughts and emotions, uncovers the heart of the artist who dreamed big and cared deeply,” said Lisa Sharkey of HarperCollins.

“We could not be prouder to publish this cherished keepsake and are grateful to her parents Janis and Mitch for sharing their daughter in this sensitive beautiful book.”

Mitch and Janis are providing the foreword for the book and said in a statement: “This beautiful new collection of Amy’s notes and musings shows another side of Amy – her fun and witty side.

“We wanted to share this with Amy’s fans so that they too can enjoy Amy, in her words.”

The book’s royalties will be donated to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, established by Mitch Winehouse in 2011 to support vulnerable and disadvantaged young people.