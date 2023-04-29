Michael J Fox says life is getting harder with Parkinson's: 'I'm not gonna be 80'

US actor Michael J Fox had admitted life is getting harder with Parkinson’s​, in a recent interview to promote his upcoming Apple+ documentary.

The Back to the Future star, who was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at 29 years old, said life is “getting harder” with the disease, and he doesn’t think he will live to be 80.

In the interview, which will air on this weekend in the US on CBS Sunday Morning, the 61-year-old Spin City star said the disease is “banging on the door”.

“I’m not gonna lie. It’s getting hard, it’s getting harder. It’s getting tougher. Every day it’s tougher. But, that’s the way it is. I mean, you know, who do I see about that?”

Fox continued that the “big killer” with Parkinson’s is complications from falling or “aspirating food and getting pneumonia”.

“You don’t die from Parkinson’s. You die with Parkinson’s. So I’ve been thinking about the mortality of it … I’m not gonna be 80. I’m not gonna be 80,” he said.

He also spoke about the disease’s serious complications, including fall injuries, and spinal surgery to remove a tumour, and the lasting effects.

“It was benign, but it messed up my walking. And then, [I] started to break stuff. Broke this arm, and I broke this arm, I broke this elbow. I broke my face. I broke my hand.”

Stuff Still: A Michael J Fox Movie will debut on Apple+ on May 12.

Fox was speaking ahead of the documentary Still: A Michael J Fox Movie, which debuts on Apple+ on May 12.

The documentary, directed by Davis Guggenheim​, will take a new look at the life and career of the celebrated actor, including his highly-publicised diagnosis with the disease.

The film showcases archival footage alongside Fox retelling the story in his own words – that of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who became a 1980s film star.

Fox retired in 2020 after a career spanning three decades.

In October 2020, he reunited with his Back To The Future co-star Christopher Lloyd at Comic-Con in New York, where the pair delighted fans with talk of their instant chemistry and enduring friendship.