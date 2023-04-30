Jack Nicholson makes rare public appearance at Lakers game

Jack Nicholson, pictured with son Ray, has cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers at games since the 1960s (file photo).

Hollywood heavyweight Jack Nicholson has made his first public appearance in about 18 months, cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers at a match against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The three-time Academy Award winner, who turned 86 last week, hadn’t been seen in the Lakers’ LA arena since the opening game of the last season in October 2021, but returned to his usual spot over the weekend.

Sitting with his actor son Ray, The Shining star was spotted smiling and giving a thumbs up during the Game 6 first-round playoff, which saw the Lakers defeat the Grizzlies 125 to 85, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Nicholson, who last appeared onscreen in 2010 romantic comedy How Do You Know, has cheered on the Lakers from the sidelines since the 1960s, the Times reported.

The Lakers marked the occasion on their official Twitter account with a court side photo of the actor captioned “Game 6: Jack’s Back”.

In January, RadarOnline cited sources as saying they were worried about Nicholson’s solitary lifestyle.

The sources said the celebrated star “doesn’t leave his house anymore”, and that his “mind is gone”. Some said they feared he was suffering from dementia.