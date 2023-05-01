'Can we get some hors d'oeuvres?' Lizzo slams Met Gala's long queues and 'stingy' waiters

Singer Lizzo has taken aim at the Met Gala ahead of this year’s event, sharing the experience of her first time attending in 2022.

In an Instagram Live, the Truth Hurts songstress outlined her list of complaints from the biggest night in celebrity and fashion, a list that featured everything from the lack of seating to the amount of alcohol being served.

In the video, Lizzo said “they don't have no chairs, no cocktails. I was like, 'B....? Can we get some chairs or some drinks or some hors d'oeuvres?'”.

She then alluded to the lack of alcohol at the event, “they were being really stingy with the liquor that night. And I was like, 'Tequila! Do you know what I've been through? Do you know how many hours I've been in this corset? How long I've been in these damn shoes? Tequila!'”.

Even stars as famous as Lizzo can’t queue-jump, she revealed. “There's a long f...ing line. I'm taking the glamour away from it but it's true. You've gotta wait'."

Lizzo said it was always the plan to play her flute on the red carpet but that she got nervous after the photographers began heckling her.

“They were like, 'You're putting us to sleep with the flute!' I was like, 'OK?' In my mind I thought everyone was going to be transfixed”.

Despite these grievances, she added that she had a great time at the event, describing it as a prom for celebrities.

“I feel like the Grammys and the Met Ball, they’re like my prom. It's like the musicians I am with are the peers I went to high school with and I just treat it like that.”

This year's Met Gala theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Thing of Beauty, which pays tribute to the German fashion designer, who died in 2019 after leading the French fashion house Chanel since 1983.