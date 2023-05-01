MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo dies, aged 46

MasterChef Australia host and award-winning chef Jock Zonfrillo has died suddenly. He was 46 years old.

In a statement issued jointly with Network 10 in Australia and production company Endemol Shine, the Zonfrillo family revealed the Glasgow-born chef had died on Sunday.

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”

Australian police confirmed officers attended a Lygon Street address for a welfare check and found a 46-year-old man dead at 2am on Monday. The death was not being treated as suspicious and police will be preparing a report for the coroner.

Zonfrillo had been married to Lauren Fried since 2017. They had two children together, six-year-old Alfie and two-year-old Isla. He also had two teenage daughters, Ava and Sophia, from two previous marriages.

Supplied MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo.

Network 10 and Endemol, which hired Zonfrillo in late 2019 as one of the three new hosts of its flagship cooking show after original hosts Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan departed, said they were “deeply shocked and saddened” at the “sudden loss” of the chef-turned TV presenter.

The series was due to launch in New Zealand on Sunday, May 7, but TVNZ said it was on hold for at least a week until there was "more information”.

The 15th season of MasterChef Australia was due to begin on Monday night. Australia’s Ten has announced the series will now not air this week.

“This is a terribly sad day,” said Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president of the network’s parent company Paramount ANZ.

“Jock was an extraordinary man. He was a wonderful colleague and friend, and we feel very privileged to have had him play such an important and impactful role in MasterChef.

“Despite all his notable professional milestones, nothing brought him more joy or happiness than his family. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”

Zonfrillo, whose real name was Barry, was born in Ayr in 1976 to an Italian father and a Scottish mother, and began his career in the kitchen aged just 12. By 15 he had begun his apprenticeship and by 17 he was working alongside one of Britain’s most influential chefs – and sometime MasterChef guest – Marco Pierre White.

Zonfrillo moved to Australia aged 20, and eventually helped put Adelaide on the culinary map with his Restaurant Orana, which made extensive use of indigenous ingredients and was named Australia’s best restaurant by Gourmet Traveller in 2018 and Good Food Guide in 2019.

“Zonfrillo has an ability to take left-field ingredients such as ants and Geraldton wax and turn them into something incredibly delicious,” said Good Food Guide editor Myffy Rigby at the time. “There’s no cultural cringe, just purity and beauty.”

Zonfrillo, right, was a judge in the new Australian MasterChef series Secrets and Surprises, set to launch hours after news of his death broke. Co-judges are Andy Allen and Melissa Leong.

But there were professional failures as well. Orana went into voluntary administration in 2020, owing creditors millions of dollars.

In 2002, Zonfrillo set fire to the pants of an apprentice chef who was later awarded damages of $75,000. According to the victim, Martin Krammer, Zonfrillo “never paid a cent”.

Zonfrillo also had a long history of drug use, which began, in his own telling, with a line of cocaine snorted in a professional kitchen at the age of 13.

He wrote in his 2021 memoir that by his late teens he was regularly using heroin at work, and had mastered the art of keeping his raging habit secret from those he worked with.

However, some who read the book and knew Zonfrillo dismissed such stories as self-mythologising.

Despite his past, senior figures who worked with Zonfrillo on MasterChef recall only a man of immense skill, enthusiasm and charm.

Chef Gordon Ramsay said he was saddened by the news of Zonfrillo’s death.

“I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time,” he wrote on Twitter.

Peter Newman, chief executive of Endemol Shine Australia, described Zonfrillo as “an incredible talent, not just as a renowned chef, but as someone who could bring joy into the homes of people in Australia and around the world”.

Newman said Zonfrillo was loved by the production team, and always wanted the best for the contestants.

“He will be deeply missed by the entire MasterChef team. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”