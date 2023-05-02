MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo recently returned from family holiday in Italy before being found dead in Melbourne

Masterchef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo had recently been holidaying in Italy with his family before returning to Melbourne just hours before the new season of the show was due to air.

However, the broadcast has been postponed after police were called to a hotel on Lygon Street in for a 'welfare check' in the early hours of Monday morning. They found Zonfrillo dead at about 2am. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The British-born chef flew home early to Melbourne from Rome, leaving his wife Lauren Fried, and their two young children in Italy, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The new series of MasterChef was due to air on Australian television on Monday with Zonfrillo posting about the show on Instagram the previous day.

Kiwi chef and restaurateur Alfie Ingham said the news of Zonfrillo’s death, at the age of 46, came as a shock to the community.

Supplied MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo died in the early hours of Monday morning.

“We’re all saddened and deeply shocked by the news. He was a really good, successful chef, and a great inspiration.”

Ingham said mental health needed to be talked about more in the hospitality sector as it was a “prevalent issue” among chefs.

New Zealand chef Vaughan Mabee​ said he was also stunned by the news.

“I was very shocked. He was inspirational to many chefs because a lot of us when we’re young, tend to go down a bit of a dark alley, and a lot of chefs I’ve known in my career never got out of that.

“But I liked how he seemed to have gone through a lot and rose back to being a great person who found a lot of success after going through bad times.”

Zonfrillo spoke openly in 2021 about his challenges with obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety and addiction.

“I never thought I would have anxiety, let alone admit to it. It’s a real working class problem to arrive somewhere and think that you’re not good enough.

Supplied MasterChef Australia: Secrets and Surprises features the return of Jamie Oliver (second from left), alongside regular judges Andy Allen (left), Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong.

“For me, I’ve done that my entire life. Every job I’ve got, I’ve felt like I wasn’t good enough to be there,” he told Daily Mail Australia then.

Zonfrillo also revealed that he had a set of “worry beads” with him at all times which helped him cope.

“When I’m nervous or anxious, my brain would just start racing, like I’m thinking irrationally, so by using the worry beads, it calms that noise in my brain,” he said.

Australian singer Jimmy Barnes led the online tributes, saying he’d lost a dear friend.

“Jock was like a brother to me and we made each other laugh and cry,” Barnes wrote on Twitter.

“My heart goes out to his family. I am speechless. Rest my friend.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay said he was saddened by the news of Zonfrillo’s death.

“I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time,” he wrote on Twitter.

The new series was due to launch in New Zealand on TVNZ on Sunday, May 7. On Monday it was announced the show would be on hold for at least a week “until we have more information”.

“Unfortunately we have had sad news today that MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo passed away yesterday and Channel 10 have advised that they will not be airing the show this week,” TVNZ said in a statement on Monday night.

