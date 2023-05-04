Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join UK parade after Wrexham success

Fans run on to the pitch at the final whistle to celebrate Wrexham making it into the football league for the first time in 15 years after beating Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground.

Welsh streets were filled with thousands of red shirts, flares and Deadpool costumes this week, as actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney waved from the top of a bus while Queen’s We Are the Champions blasted.

But while many of the thousands in the crowd, including some that travelled from New Zealand according to the Daily Mail, may have been there to get a glimpse of Deadpool and his Always sunny in Philadephia mate – this parade was all about football, after a Welsh team the world fell in love with last year had a hell of a season.

The Hollywood A-listers stars bought Wrexham Football Club - the country’s oldest club - for NZ$4m back in 2021. What followed was the documentary series Welcome to Wrexham that had the world obsessed with two big actors and a little football club.

The series followed the club’s (and the new owners) efforts to get the team promoted in the football league. It was heartwarming, hilarious and ultimately pretty heartbreaking as the first season ended with a loss when it really counted.

But last month the news broke that Wrexham won the National League – and have been promoted to the fourth division of English Football meaning the second season of the show will have a much happier ending.

“One thing that is running through my head over and over again,” Reynolds said at the time, “is that people said at the beginning, ’Why Wrexham, why Wrexham?' This is exactly why Wrexham.”

In the days following, Reynolds spammed his own Instagram account with photos, videos and raw emotion of the team’s win.

“Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it,” he captioned one video of the stars’ reaction to the win.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney celebrate with the Wrexham women’s team in a parade in Wales.

And with so much time, money and emotion, taking part in a victory parade seemed the next obvious step for the pair that have quickly become heroes of the town of Wrexham, before a celebratory trip to Las Vegas.

Reynolds, his wife Blake Lively and McElhenney, joined the women’s team on top of the team bus, waving to the masses as it rode the streets.

One fan, Jason Jones, told the Daily Mail the boost the two actors had given the club was "surreal".

One fan, Jason Jones said, “15 years of non-league football that at times has been really depressing, it's been dreadful. But the two big names came in, they bought us and this is what they've done ... When these guys came in we knew something special was going to happen, and it has.”