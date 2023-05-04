Jamie Foxx still in hospital three weeks after mystery illness, those close to him ask people to send prayers

The 55-year-old’s family announced he was hospitalised last month due to a “medical emergency,” which has not yet been disclosed.

Over three weeks after he was hospitalised for an undisclosed medical emergency, Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital, TMZ reports.

Sources close to the actor and musician said friends and family are asking for prayers and well-wishes from fans.

Due to his hospitalisation, Foxx will not appear in the upcoming season of Fox’s Beat Shazam, which is scheduled to begin filming on Wednesday, May 3. His daughter, Corrine Foxx, who serves as a DJ for the series, will also not appear in the new season. She’s reportedly staying close to her father at the hospital he’s being treated at in Atlanta.

The 55-year-old’s family announced he was hospitalised last month due to a “medical emergency,” which has not yet been disclosed. In the days that followed, celebrities offered up prayers for Foxx. “My family and I are lifting you up in prayer,” said Martin Lawrence. “We need you… your light, your brilliance,” added Viola Davis.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” reads a post shared on his daughter's Instagram last month.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A source close to Foxx said that doctors have been “running tests” on the actor, and are still “trying to figure out what exactly happened”. He was in the city of Atlanta working on the sports film Back in Action when he suffered his medical emergency.