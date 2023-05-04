Too young? Jon Bon Jovi on son’s engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi says his son Jake Bongiovi is “very happy”, responding to a question about the 20-year-old’s engagement to Millie Bobbie Brown, 19.

Bon Jovi was asked by radio host Andy Cohen whether he worried his son was too young for marriage.

“I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” Bon Jovi said, according to The Independent. “My advice really is growing together is wise.

“I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all,” he said.

Joe Maher/Getty Images Jake Bongiovi, 20, and Millie Bobby Brown, 19, are engaged. Pictured here at the British Academy Film Awards 2022.

“Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy.”

Brown, star of the Netflix hit Stranger Things, announcement her engagement to Bongiovi via Instagram last month.

She posted a photo showing a big ring on her left ring finger, with the caption: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”

Bongiovi followed that with a post of his own, which he captioned “Forever”.

Brown first confirmed her relationship with Bongiovi in November 2021 with an Instagram post.