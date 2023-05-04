Jamie Foxx breaks silence for first time since hospitalisation three weeks ago

Actor Jamie Foxx has made some sort of comment for the first time since a medical emergency put him in hospital three weeks ago.

The Oscar winner, 55, posted to Instagram on Wednesday: “Appreciate all the love, feeling blessed" followed by a series of emojis.

Foxx remains at a medical facility in Georgia where he is undergoing tests after falling ill in Atlanta on April 11 - where he was filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz.

Celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Mary J Blige and Will Smith have liked or commented on the box.

READ MORE:

* Jamie Foxx still in hospital three weeks after mystery illness, those close to him ask people to send prayers

* Jamie Foxx reportedly 'awake and alert' following health scare

* Jamie Foxx hospitalised for 'medical complication,' family says he's 'already on his way to recovery'



Due to his hospitalisation, Foxx will not appear in the upcoming season of Fox’s Beat Shazam, which is scheduled to begin filming on May 3.

He also gave a shout-out to friend Nick Cannon who has filled in hosting duties for him on the US game show.

His daughter, Corrine Foxx, who serves as a DJ for the series, will also not appear in the new season. She’s reportedly staying close to her father at the hospital he’s being treated.

Resharing a post from Corinne about Canon taking over, Foxx wrote on his stories: '”Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon, see you all soon”.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images The Oscar winner, 55, posted to Instagram on Wednesday: “Appreciate all the love, feeling blessed" followed by a series of emojis.

The 55-year-old’s family announced he was hospitalised last month due to a “medical emergency,” which has not yet been disclosed.

In the days that followed, celebrities offered up prayers for Foxx. “My family and I are lifting you up in prayer,” said Martin Lawrence. “We need you… your light, your brilliance,” added Viola Davis.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” reads a post shared on his daughter's Instagram last month.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A source close to Foxx said that doctors have been “running tests” on the actor, and are still “trying to figure out what exactly happened”.

- With reporting by Complex