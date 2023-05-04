Does Taylor Swift have a new squeeze, or are we jumping back on the 'serial dater' bandwagon?

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith is a Stuff culture reporter and lifelong fan of Taylor Swift.

Stop the press: either pop superstar Taylor Swift has a new man, or we’ve officially re-entered the “Taylor Swift is a serial dater” era.

The newly single Swift is rumoured to be dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, with an “insider” telling British tabloid the Daily Mail the supposed couple are in “super-early days, but it feels right.”

“They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out,” the source reportedly said.

Longtime Swift fans will remember a simpler time back in 2014, when the singer attended The 1975’s concert in New York with model friends Lily Aldrige, Martha Hunt and Karlie Kloss, before being photographed sporting the band’s merchandise while out and about.

Back then, rumours of a romance between the two singers swirled, before Healy shut the gossip down by calling it “a farce” during an appearance on Australian radio station 2DayFM.

“Yeah, we met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally,” Healy said at the time.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Is Taylor Swift dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, or is this the beginning of a new era of Swift being painted as a serial dater?

“There's no like, relationship or anything happening. It's just funny how people really, really buy into that.”

Like Swift, The 1975 are currently on tour, having recently stopped in Auckland to perform at Spark Arena.

In January, Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert in London, where she performed her hit Anti-Hero live for the first time and covered the band’s 2013 song The City.

She’s not the only guest star The 1975 have shared the stage with during their world tour, however – pop singer Charli XCX also joined the band onstage in Manchester a week earlier, although it is worth noting she is currently dating George Daniel, The 1975’s drummer and producer.

Supplied. Matty Healy, frontman of The 1975, is rumoured to be Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend.

Although news of Swift and Alwyn’s split emerged in early April, the source alleges the pair had actually called it quits in February, meaning there was “absolutely no crossover” between the relationships.

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of FaceTiming and texting, but she cannot wait to see him again,” the insider said.

It’s been six years since Swift was last tied to any dating rumours, and the online chatter about her being coupled up with a new man has understandably sent fans into defence mode for fear of a return of the misogynistic conversations surrounding Swift and her love life that have followed the highly-successful singer since the start of her career.

In a 2017 article by The Talko titled “15 Reasons Why It's Dangerous To Date Taylor Swift”, she’s described as a “notorious serial dater” with “some secret, unlovable qualities that lead these men to run for the hills”.

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images Taylor Swift allegedly broke up with her former beau Joe Alwyn in February, according to the Daily Mail’s insider.

In 2021, Swift called out Netflix for including the line “you go through men faster than Taylor Swift” in an episode of Ginny & Georgia.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called, and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Swift tweeted at the time.

“How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as funny.”

Swift has consistently shut down claims of being a boy crazy serial dater throughout her career, leading her to retire her dating life for nearly two years between 2013-2014 to avoid rumours.

So, is this romance real? It seems her upcoming Nashville show on May 6 (NZT) will tell all, as the Daily Mail’s source alleges Swift is planning to fly her new man to the show – you can bet fans will be keeping their eyes (and cellphone cameras) peeled for any sight of Healy.

As for now, I leave you with this tweet from Swift herself, circa 2014: “As my 25th birthday present from the media, I'd like for you to stop accusing all my friends of dating me #thirsty.”