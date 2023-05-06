Meg Ryan barely recognisable in rare public outing to support Michael J Fox

Actor Meg Ryan has made a rare public appearance to support her friend Michael J. Fox at a screening of his documentary in New York.

On Friday (NZT), Ryan was photographed on a couch with Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan at a special screening for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Ryan, 61, has rarely been pictured out and about since taking a step back from acting eight years ago.

According to the New York Post, this outing marked Ryan's first public event for 2023.

She arrived at the screening alongside stars including Bill Murray and Elvis Costello.

A friend posted photos of Ryan to Instagram with the caption: “A very special night surrounded by family and friends for the screening of STILL﻿.”

Ryan was the queen of romantic comedies in the 1980s and 1990s, rising to fame alongside Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally ... and Tom Hanks in Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail.

She also featured in the original Top Gun with Tom Cruise and The Doors movie with Val Kilmer.

Her last acting role was in 2015 when she co-starred with Tom Hanks in her directorial debut, Ithaca.

Ryan’s next role will be in the upcoming romantic comedy What Happens Later, which she wrote and directed.

The film also stars David Duchovny and is expected to be released later in 2023.

Fox's documentary, streaming on Apple+ from May 15, offers a look at the actor's life and career, including his rise to fame in Back to the Future and his journey with Parkinson's disease.