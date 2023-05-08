Inside Kevin Costner's two divorces and his seven children to three different women

Kevin Costner is known to most fans as the brilliant actor in projects such as Dances with Wolves, The Bodyguard and, most recently, Yellowstone on Neon.

However, the 68-year-old has also enjoyed quite the busy personal life as a twice-divorced father of seven to three different mothers.

Costner's second wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from the actor after 18 years of marriage and three children. But this isn't the first time one of Costner's marriages has gone up in flames.

Who was Kevin Costner's first wife?

Costner was married to his first wife Cindy Silva from 1978 until 1994. The couple had three children during their relationship: Annie, 38, Lily, 36 and Joe, 34.

READ MORE:

* Kevin Costner may be the most demanding actor in Hollywood

* Is Yellowstone about to end abruptly? Whoa, now say TV bosses

* Why the world loves Yellowstone's Kevin Costner - and rightly so

* Kevin Costner reportedly not returning to Yellowstone after Season 5

* Kevin Costner lists his US coastal estate for a whopping $86 million



As their 16-year marriage came to an end, rumours began swirling that infidelity was the cause of their relationship breakdown.

According to a 1994 article in People, Silva – who starred alongside Costner in Dances with Wolves – had divorced the actor over speculation he had cheated on her with another woman while filming Waterworld.

Laura Luongo/Liaison/Getty Images Kevin Costner with wifem, Cindy, at the Oscars in 1991.

Unconfirmed reports at the time claimed the actor had a "fling" with a hula dancer on the set in Hawaii.

These rumours were never fully substantiated, and a joint statement released by Costner and Silva at the time claimed things were "amicable" between them.

"We have amicably resolved all issues regarding our children and financial affairs and a full marital settlement has been reached," the statement read.

"We ask to be allowed the dignity of sorting through this more painful part of our lives in private."

Silva and Costner's divorce is also regarded as one of the most expensive in Hollywood history.

According to reports, Costner paid his ex-wife a whopping US$80 million (approx. $118 million) and was awarded shared custody of their three children.

Costner's paternity scandal

Just two years after divorcing Silva, Costner was embroiled in another relationship scandal.

The actor began a brief relationship with Bridget Rooney, the niece of sports magnate Dan Rooney. The pair split soon after, but Rooney fell pregnant in November 1996 with their son, Liam.

People reported in 2002 that Costner was unconvinced he was the father of Liam and demanded a paternity test.

It seems DNA confirmed Costner was indeed Liam's father, and People claimed the star "set up a sizable trust fund for Liam, and visits him occasionally but not on a regular basis".

Amid the speculation over Liam's paternity, Rooney said there was no doubt Costner was her baby's father during an interview with The New York Times.

"I'm 110 per cent sure who the father is. I'm just enjoying my pregnancy," she said at the time.

Liam, for his part, largely remains out of the spotlight and reportedly works as a real estate agent.

His second marriage to Christine

After recovering from his pricey divorce and paternity fiasco, Costner eventually found love again with his second wife, Christine Baumgartner.

The now-estranged couple first met on a golf course in 1996 while Costner was preparing for his role in the film Tin Cup.

At the time, Baumgartner was working as a model. In 1998, the pair crossed paths again at a restaurant and soon started dating.

In an interview with People in 2003, Costner recalled their chance meeting.

"We exchanged numbers, and I told her that I would – did she mind if I called her in two weeks? I did not realise that was like an insult to a woman," he said.

Costner and Baumgartner had been dating for around four years when they hit a snag in their relationship.

The Field of Dreams actor later revealed they split over a disagreement about children.

Costner, who was already a father of four, was unsure if he wanted to have more kids. Baumgartner reportedly decided this was a deal breaker in their relationship.

Speaking to Parade after their temporary breakup, Costner reflected on why he wasn't able to commit to being a father again in his second marriage.

"For years, fear kept me from marrying Christine. Christine wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn't be an effective father," he said.

"I woke up and thought, 'Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?'"

Costner eventually changed his mind and he and Baumgartner tied the knot in 2004 at a ranch in Colorado.

They went on to welcome three children together: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, Grace, 12.

Despite his initial concerns, Costner gushed about being a father and raising his three young children.

"I work as a provider. I'm a father and I'm a husband, but the world doesn't revolve around me," he told People in 2022.

"When I'm not making a movie, I'm living and on the freeway with my wife, getting the kids to their stuff or I'm waiting for them to come out of a party. I'm just twiddling my thumbs. People have a wrong idea about how my life works."

Costner's divorce from second wife after 18 years﻿

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images (L-R) Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner, and Cayden Wyatt Costner attend the premiere of The Art of Racing in the Rain in 2019.

But Costner's happy life with Christine and their three children came to a halt in May 2023 when his wife filed for divorce after 18 years.

Their last official public appearance was on the Oscars red carpet in March 2023.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's reps said in a statement.

"We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," the statement concluded.

Reports later claimed the divorce filing was Christine's idea and that Costner was blindsided over the breakup.

"Kevin was very surprised by Christine's actions, he obviously doesn't want the divorce and he would take her back," sources told Page Six.

"It's disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children."

This story was first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.