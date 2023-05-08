Kisses and sneaky pics: What is going on with Taylor Swift and Matty Healy?

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith is a Stuff culture reporter and lifelong fan of Taylor Swift.

Send your Taylor Swift-obsessed friends a get well soon card today, because it’s been a long weekend.

Less than a week after rumours emerged the Anti-Hero hitmaker had begun a new relationship with the 1975 frontman Matty Healy, the British rocker was seen at Swift’s Nashville shows – and on the way to her condo.

During Swift’s first Nashville show for her Eras Tour on Saturday (NZT), photos of Healy in a private section of the show’s crowd emerged, proving true the rumour that he would fly from the Philippines, where his band is currently touring, to Tennessee to support his “girlfriend”.

He went to the first two of her three Nashville shows, pictured beside longtime Swift squad member Gigi Hadid and the singer’s high school best friend Abigail Anderson.

READ MORE:

* Does Taylor Swift have a new squeeze, or are we jumping back on the 'serial dater' bandwagon?

* Taylor Swift gifts her hat to Selena Gomez's younger sister in the middle of Eras Tour concert

* Watch: Taylor Swift fans get married at singer's concert



After the second show, grainy paparazzi photos obtained by the Daily Mail appeared to show Swift and Healy leaving the pop star’s second Nashville show and heading to her condo.

During the same concert, Healy joined one of Swift’s show openers, Phoebe Bridgers, onstage to perform alongside her boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, and videos from the performance appeared to show Bridgers giving Healy a kiss on the cheek.

AP/Supplied Less than a week after dating rumours emerged, Matty Healy and Taylor Swift have been spotted together.

The pair have been friends for a number of years and had previously collaborated on The 1975’s 2020 song Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America, and in December 2022, Healy shared a photo of the two kissing on Instagram.

Bridgers was dating Normal People star Paul Mescal – with some outlets reporting the couple were even engaged – before the Healy photo, and subsequent paparazzi shots of Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham on apparent dates, signalled the end of the relationship.

Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment from Swift’s show, in which she appears to mouth the same words Healy had also mouthed to his crowd in Manila – “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you”.

An inside source reportedly told British tabloid the Daily Mail that Swift’s final Nashville show, which kicks off on Monday afternoon (NZT), will see the 33-year-old singer and her rumoured beau confirm their relationship.

“Taylor and Matty have been planning their ‘coming out’ for a few weeks now, and are really excited just to go public with their love,” the source told the Daily Mail.

“Neither of them want any secrets, or to hide away. The plan is for Matty to walk out on stage mid-show and play two songs.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Fans haven’t taken well to the dating news, with “stay away from her” trending on Twitter after the rumour was announced.

“They will chat to the audience and, at present, the idea is for them to confirm their romance with some kind of PDA – public display of affection. It won’t be anything remotely cheesy though.”

While the scene sounds like something fit for a Swift song, the singer has been notoriously private with her life since 2016, when fall-outs with ex-boyfriends Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, as well as her Kanye West and Kim Kardashian feud, pushed her to take a break from the spotlight.

Her six year long relationship with former boyfriend Joe Alwyn, which reportedly ended in February, was also kept private from fans and the media, with most of the information on their romance surfacing in her songs.

Fans haven’t taken well to the dating news, with “stay away from her” trending on Twitter after the rumour was announced, and one Twitter user even called on the powers of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to put an end to the romance.

Healy’s bad boy reputation may be preceding him, making the frontman an unpopular choice as Swift’s new flame, but all eyes will be on Monday’s Nashville show to see if this “insider’s” scoop is all that it stacks up to be.