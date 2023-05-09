'Part of me feels guilty': Masterchef co-host Andy Allen had lunch with Jock Zonfrillo the day before he died

Jock Zonfrillo’s co-host on MasterChef Australia, Andy Allen, has opened up about a final lunch with the star one day before Zonfrillo’s death.

Allen revealed his heartbreak during a sit-down interview with Australia’s Sunday Project host Sarah Harris.

His comments aired during a one-hour televised celebration of Zonfrillo’s life and career, which also included heartfelt tributes from other celebrity chefs and colleagues, including Jamie Oliver, Gordon Ramsay, and Nigella Lawson.

"He was in such good spirits, he was so excited about the show launching,” Allen said.

READ MORE:

* What does Jock Zonfrillo’s death mean for MasterChef Australia?

* MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo recently returned from family holiday in Italy before being found dead in Melbourne

* ‘I’m not a good liar’: Can Jamie Oliver tell the truth on MasterChef?



“We went to lunch, we ordered the whole menu, it was a good catch up about what we’d been doing, what we were excited about," he said.

“[We] talked each other's ear off for three hours.”

Allen admitted he felt a sense of guilt that he was able to enjoy time with Zonfrillo before his death, while Zonfrillo’s young family were in Rome, where they had just relocated.

"Part of me just feels guilty that it wasn’t them," the 35-year-old said.

Andy Allen/Instagram Andy Allen admitted he felt “guilty” about his final lunch with friend and mentor Jock Zonfrillo.

"I just wish it was them having lunch with Jock. I’d give anything to swap positions... It was so nice to see him one last time."

Allen had cooked dinner for Zonfrillo’s family the night before the interview.

"They just wanted me to say they can feel the support for Jock and themselves," he said. "They’re hurting but it does help. They have been overwhelmed with how much support there has been for him and the whole family. They didn’t know. It has been unreal to see how much support there has been."

Asked about how Zonfrillo’s wife, Lauren Fried, was coping, Allen said: "She's the strongest woman I've ever met but she's lost her best friend."

NETWORK10 Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo in a promotional still for MasterChef Australia.

"Jock's got three daughters and it's things like never being able to walk them down the aisle, which means so much to Jock and so much to Lauren – they're the things that are hurting her the most," he said.

Allen still has plans to watch the new season of MasterChef but admitted that it will be “hard”.

"I've told myself that I will watch it, he'd want that... And it's going to be hard to, don't get me wrong, but it's not about me, it's about him. This is him doing, right now, what he's best at."

Gordon Ramsay broke into tears during his segment, as he spoke about the “painful” process grieving Zonfrillo’s passing.

"Jock behind the scenes was just a lad; a lad that refused to get old and toe the line... He just wanted to have fun," he said.

"The ripples have been devastating, no one is going to get over this quickly. If there is one thing we’ve done as chefs is we’ve united and have been talking about the good times," Ramsay added, through tears.

"It’s just so painful."

The new season of MasterChef Australia will air in NZ on Sunday, May 14, a week later than expected due to the shock death of Zonfrillo.

Zonfrillo, one of the show’s three hosts, was found dead in a Melbourne hotel around 2am on May 1. His cause of death is yet to be publicly announced, however, police are not treating it as suspicious.

Where to get help