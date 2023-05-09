Britney Spears' 'brutally honest' memoir delayed after legal action from Hollywood stars

Members of Hollywood's elite are reportedly quaking in fear over what Britney Spears might say in her hotly-anticipated memoir.

Sources claim the publication of the Toxic singer's "brutally honest" autobiography has been delayed amid "legal concerns" over the content.

According to The US Sun, publisher Simon & Schuster has received "strongly worded legal letters" from A-listers who are afraid of the pop star's tell-all.

"Britney is brutally honest in the book – there are a lot of nervous A-listers," an insider told the publication.

READ MORE:

* Britney Spears’ friends, family reportedly ‘more concerned’ for her as planned intervention stalls

* Britney Spears accuses Alyssa Milano of 'bullying' over tweet in wake of welfare check

* Britney Spears laughs off reports of 'manic' meltdown at local restaurant



"Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written."

The insider claims there has been "no movement" on the book's publication and there is no concrete date for when it might be released.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images/TNS The Toxic singer's memoir reportedly has a lot of A-listers feeling nervous.

Spears' book was reportedly initially due out in February, although it is believed to be now hitting shelves at the end of 2023.

The memoir is set to cover the star's rise to fame, her controversial conservatorship and her several marriages.

"Britney wants this to be her moment she talks to the world, to tell her side of the story and set the record straight," a source also told The Sun.

"There's a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever."

In April, Page Six reported Spears' "groundbreaking" memoir was almost complete after she signed a reported multimillion-dollar deal with the publisher in 2022.

The outlet reported the singer had been working with a ghost-writer who has previously profiled musicians such as Madonna and Adele.

A publishing insider said at the time: "Britney's book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship."

"It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Asghari."

Spears had previously mentioned a memoir on her Instagram, even revealing she had "three different versions" of the book in the works.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.