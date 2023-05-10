Australian singer Sia ties the knot in secret ceremony where Kourtney Kardashian wed Travis Barker

Sia and Dan Bernard made their first public appearance together at the West Side Story premiere in December 2021.

Congratulations are in order for A﻿ussie singer Sia.

The Adelaide-born Grammy-winner tied the knot with Dan Bernard in a secret ceremony at the home of Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana in Portofino, Italy on Monday.

Reality TV fans will recognise the mansion, Villa Olivetta, as the same place where Kourtney Kardashian wed Travis Barker wed last year.

Photos first published by US outlet Page Six show the Aussie bride wearing a light pink lace dress for the nuptials.

READ MORE:

* Watch Sia surprise survivor contestant Drea Wheeler with $100,000

* Sia says she was 'suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab' after music movie backlash

* Kim Kardashian and more react to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas wedding ceremony



The groom was seen wearing a light blue suit for the cliff-top ceremony.

The wedding wasn't just a secret affair, it was an intimate one too, with just six people present including the bride and groom, according to People magazine.

It's not known how long the pair have been together with the 47-year-old keeping her romance with Bernard largely under wraps.

The couple were first seen together at the premiere of West Side Story in December 2021, and he's only made one appearance on her social media pages since – in an Instagram post last October.

The notoriously private pop star, who lives in Los Angeles, was previously married to documentary filmmaker ﻿Erik Anders Lang.

They wed in August 2014 at her Palm Springs home, before calling it quits in December of 2016.

﻿In a 2020 interview with GQ magazine, Sia revealed she had become a mum and planned to remain single forever.

"I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship," she said.

The singer appears to have a close relationship with the Italian design duo, sharing photos with the pair and of their designs on her social media.﻿

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.